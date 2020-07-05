Police take thousands of anti-social behaviour calls as pubs reopen across England

Police officer in Borough Market, London, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across England. (PA)

Police forces across England received thousands of calls about anti-social behaviour as pubs reopened across the country on Super Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had racked up more than 1,000 reports by 10pm last night.

"The majority of reports this evening have been linked to drink-related disorder and anti-social behaviour," a spokesperson for the force said.

Seven police officers were also injured in London by "bricks and other missiles" as they tried to break up an unlicensed music event in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police in Leicester City Centre on July 4th. (PA)

While police in Nottinghamshire said five pubs in the county had been forced to close their doors earlier than planned to "irresponsible behaviour" and four people were arrested.

Police said three bars in Mansfield and Sutton in Ashfield, and two in Arnold and Newark had opted to shut early.

Inspector Craig Berry stressed that pub landlords, rather than police, had chosen to close the pubs, saying: "Officers were quickly on the scene to deal with a number of alcohol related anti-social behaviour reports including a smashed window and minor assault.

"As a result four arrests were made by officers and we supported licensees who chose to close their own premises."

But he added that he was grateful to "the majority of the public who acted responsibly throughout Saturday".

In Essex, special inspector for Brentwood Steve Weaver, reported that an officer had made several arrests just moments after he had used a tweet to encourage people to "enjoy yourself" but "behave" and be "responsible".

He posted: "That didn't last long. Disturbance in Brentwood High Street assisted other units. 4 people arrested."

West Midlands traffic police said they had arrested three drink-drivers, one of whom was violent towards officers.

It comes as the chairman of the Police Federation John Apter said it was "crystal clear" revellers would not adhere to the one metre plus rule as restrictions were eased.

Apter, who was on shift in Southampton where he dealt with "naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks", said: "What was crystal clear is that drunk people can't/won't socially distance.

"It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope. I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted."

