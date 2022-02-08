  • Oops!
Police: Alvin Kamara, others beat man unconscious, broke his eye socket

Jason Owens
·2 min read
    vs--|
A day after Alvin Kamara's arrest, details emerged about the alleged battery that landed him in a Las Vegas jail on Sunday.

Police documents obtained by the New Orleans Times Picayune allege that Kamara and three others in his party beat a man unconscious at Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip, leaving him with multiple injuries including a fractured orbital bone.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report, the alleged victim told police he met Kamara's party at an elevator at the late-night club around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Kamara, who interviewed with police before his Sunday arrest, told police that the alleged victim called one of his friends ugly.

Per the report, Kamara put his hands on the man's chest to prevent him from joining them on the elevator, then the man pushed Kamara's hands off of him. The man said he was then pushed, and that one of the men in Kamara's party punched him. Kamara didn't throw the first punch, according to the report, but he joined others in beating the alleged victim.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints and NFC walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Alvin Kamara was arrested at Allegiant Stadium after the Pro Bowl. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Police: Kamara's party stomped on victim's face, chest

According to police, Kamara's group stomped on the man's face, chest and legs roughly 23 times and punched him nine more, rendering him unconscious. Kamara punched him eight times, including three blows that landed after the man hit the ground, per the report. The report states that the alleged victim did not hit Kamara or anyone else in his party. Security broke up the beating and escorted Kamara's party out of the club, according to police.

Police interviewed the alleged victim at a local hospital on Saturday afternoon. He only remembered one of his alleged assailants and provided a description that police say matches Kamara. According to police, security surveillance footage backs up his claims and shows Kamara as one of his assailants. That footage has not been made public.

Kamara, a two-time All-Pro running back for the New Orleans Saints, played in the Pro Bowl as Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium the next day. Police met Kamara at the stadium after the game and interviewed him before detaining him. He was taken to the Clark County Detention and booked on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He posted bond and was released late Sunday, according to the Times-Picayune. He's scheduled for a March 8 court hearing.

If formally charged and convicted, Kamara faces up five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the Times-Picayune. Neither Kamara nor the Saints publicly addressed the incident as of Monday night.

