Police accused of delaying voters going to polls as Jair Bolsonaro trails left-wing challenger

Jair Bolsonaro, after casting his vote in Brasilia, has threatened not to accept the result of the election if he loses - Getty News

Brazil’s election was plunged into controversy on Sunday as highway police were accused of a last-minute campaign of voter suppression that could tip the result in favour of hard-Right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

With polls showing Mr Bolsonaro trailing his Left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - but only by a few points - voters were facing huge delays on key roads taking them to polling stations.

Mr Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has threatened not to accept the result of the vote if he loses, while his government oversaw a rapid rise in deforestation of the Amazon.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva casts his vote as latest opinion polls indicate he holds a slender but consistent lead - Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Highway patrols carried out roadblocks in several states across the country, with the majority of reports coming from areas which traditionally vote heavily for Lula, a charismatic ex-metalworker who built up Brazil’s welfare state.

On Saturday, Brazil’s electoral court issued an order banning routine inspections on all public transportation during election day.

However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, federal highway police chief Silvinei Vasques issued a message to his forces announcing that the corporation would not obey the order.

Mr Vasques is a declared Bolsonaro supporter, announcing his vote for the far-right former Army captain on social media on Saturday.

Opinion polls from earlier this weekend indicated that Lula holds a slender but consistent lead, with major pollsters measuring his gap ahead of Mr Bolsonaro as between four and six points.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro waved Brazilian flags at the Ministries Esplanade - Sergio Lima/AFP

Mr Bolsonaro, however, was upbeat on his chances of winning, given that most polling institutes underestimated his support in the first round of voting.

“I’m hoping for a victory, for the good of Brazil,” Mr Bolsonaro said this morning, voting in a military village in Rio de Janeiro.

“We’ve had nothing but good news in the last few days. God willing, we’ll be victorious today.”

“This is a very important day for Brazil, in which the people will decide what kind of country they want, what kind of life they want,” said Lula, after turning up to vote early this morning.

Story continues

As was the case in the first round of voting on Oct 2, this round has been marred by fears of political violence.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro loyalist lawmaker Carla Zambelli was caught on camera brandishing a gun at a black supporter of Lula in an upscale neighbourhood in São Paulo.

Ms Zambelli claimed she had been physically assaulted by the man which subsequent footage later disproved.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro shout at a supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro - Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Fearing the risk of violence around the election, Brazil’s electoral court ruled that the vast majority of gun carry permits would be suspended 24 hours before polls open and 24 hours after they close.

Last weekend, another staunch Bolsonaro ally Roberto Jefferson engaged in an armed standoff with federal police officers, lobbing grenades and firing a military-grade assault rifle against the marshals, who had been sent to arrest Mr Jefferson for violating his house arrest agreement.

Under Mr Bolsonaro access to firearms has been made easier along with widespread environmental destruction.

The Amazon rainforest has lost more than 40,000 square kilometers under Mr Bolsonaro - an area the size of Switzerland.

Total deforestation for 2021 was the highest in 15 years.

Were Lula to emerge victorious, it would complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Left-wing figurehead - Carla Carnie/Reuters

Were Lula to emerge victorious, it would complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Left-wing figurehead, who presided over the country between 2003 and 2010, leaving office as the most popular head of state in Brazilian history.

The governments of Lula and his successor Dilma Rousseff came under scrutiny from anti-corruption investigations, and Lula himself ended up with a 12-year conviction for corruption and money laundering.

After spending time in prison, Lula was allowed to leave jail and his sentences were later quashed by the Supreme Court, who found that the convictions had been politically motivated.