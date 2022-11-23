Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

·6 min read

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers found him, police said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left at least six people wounded, including one critically.

The store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city, was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and a team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us," when another team leader, who was identified by Walmart as Andre Bing, turned around and opened fire on the staff.

“It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me,” Tyler said. “I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

Officials said on the city's Twitter account that three of the dead, including the gunman, were found in the break room. One of the slain victims was found near the front of the store. Three others were taken to hospitals where they died of their wounds.

Walmart said in a statement that Bing was an overnight team leader and had been with the company since 2010.

At first, Tyler didn’t think the shooting was real. “It was all happening so fast. I thought it was like a test type of thing. Like, if you do have an active shooter, this is how you respond.”

Tyler, who worked with Bing just the night before, said he did not aim at anyone specific.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way."

Tyler, who started at Walmart two months ago, said she never had a negative encounter with Bing, but others told her that he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.

“He just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things to go about, because he had the authority. That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him,” she said.

A neighbor, Alicia McDuffie, said police “swarmed the whole street” in the middle of the night and forced their way into Bing’s house. Her mother, Vera McDuffie, saw officers approach Bing’s front door with a battering ram.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said Bing used a pistol. He could not confirm whether the victims were all employees.

Employee Jessie Wilczewski told Norfolk television station WAVY that she hid under the table, and Bing looked and pointed his gun at her. He told her to go home, and she left.

“It didn’t even look real until you could feel the ... ‘pow-pow-pow,’ you can feel it," Wilczewski said. “I couldn’t hear it at first because I guess it was so loud, I could feel it.”

The attack was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip on Nov. 13. Two other students were wounded.

The assault at the Walmart came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. Last spring, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday night's shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunmanwhotargeted Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 22 people.

A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows the number of mass killings this year has been about average, despite recent shootings that have captured public attention.

The U.S. has now had 40 mass killings so far in 2022, compared with 45 for all of 2019. The database defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.

According to the database, more than a quarter of the mass killings have occurred since Oct. 21, spanning eight states and claiming 51 lives. Nine of those 11 incidents were shootings.

Notably, the database does not include the recent shooting at the University of Virginia because that attack did not meet the threshold of four dead, not including the shooter.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West expressed gratitude for first responders’ quick actions and said he was “devastated by the senseless act of violence."

“Chesapeake is a tight-knit community, and we are all shaken by this news,” West said in a statement on Twitter.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he and the first lady were grieving for the victims' families. “We mourn for those who will have empty seats at their Thanksgiving table because of these tragic events – we must take greater action.”

A 911 call about the shooting came in just after 10 p.m. Solesky did not know how many shoppers were inside, whether the gunman was working or whether a security guard was present.

One man was seen wailing at a hospital after learning that his brother was dead, and others shrieked as they left a conference center set up as a family reunification center, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Walmart said in a statement that it was working with law enforcement and “focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families.”

In the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, the company made a decision in September 2019 to discontinue sales of certain kinds of ammunition and asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores.

It stopped selling handgun ammunition as well as short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber used in military style weapons. Walmart also discontinued handgun sales in Alaska.

The company stopped selling handguns in the mid-1990s in every state but Alaska. The latest move marked its complete exit from that business and allowed it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Many of its stores are in rural areas where hunters depend on Walmart to get their equipment.

Tyler's grandfather, Richard Tate, said he dropped his granddaughter off for her 10 p.m. shift, then parked the car and went in to buy some dish soap.

When he first heard the shots, he thought it could be balloons popping. But he soon saw other customers and employees fleeing, and he ran too.

Tate reached his car and called his granddaughter.

“I could tell that she was upset,” he said. “But I could also tell that she was alive.”

___

Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Alex Brandon And Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'Avatar 2' nabs 'huge' China release as Hollywood relations remain shaky: Analyst

    Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has been greenlit for a China release.

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks rise, oil sinks amid flurry of economic data

    Stocks were higher Wednesday morning amid a rush of economic data and a sharp drop in the price of oil.

  • Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators said that problems with Citi’s data governance could adversely affect its ability to produce timely and accurate data during a period of financial stress. Shares of Citi fell 2% after the announcement.

  • Tech giants are axing their experimental projects. That could cost them in the end.

    Tech companies are cutting costs and programs, but that could hurt them in the long run.

  • Apple stock 'could be the canary in the coal mine' for China reopening: Strategist

    Investors curious on the next move in the broader market would be wise to be paying extra attention to shares of multinational tech giant Apple.

  • Can Algonquin Sustain its Sky-High Yield?

    Algonquin Power is a beaten-down TSX stock that offers investors a tasty dividend yield. But is AQN stock a buy right now? The post Can Algonquin Sustain its Sky-High Yield? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Elon Musk mocks #staywoke shirts at Twitter that were made to support Black Lives Matter and once worn by Jack Dorsey

    In 2016, Jack Dorsey said the shirts represented "being aware, staying aware" of events like the police shooting of Michael Brown.

  • As House Republicans plan an anti-Biden oversight blitz, supporters urge caution: 'Don't get too far ahead of yourselves'

    Top of the agenda for House Republicans in the new Congress is a raft of investigations of Joe Biden, his family and his administration as the GOP aims to hamstring Democrats' 2024 prospects. It could backfire, some strategists warn.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks So Stable That Retirees Can Feel Safe Buying

    Are you looking for safe, reliable, passive income for retirement? These three high-quality dividend stocks are ideal for buy-and-hold investors. The post 3 Dividend Stocks So Stable That Retirees Can Feel Safe Buying appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Woman dead after stabbing in Milton home, man arrested

    Halton police say a man has been arrested after a woman died following a stabbing in Milton on Tuesday evening. Police said it happened in a residence on Gosford Crescent. Emergency crews were called to the home at about 5:45 p.m. Officers found the woman with "severe life-threatening" injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she died. Const. Ryan Anderson, spokesperson for the Halton Regional Police Service, said the victim and accused were known to each other, but he declined to elaborate o

  • France's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm starts operations

    France's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm started operating on Wednesday, adding 480 megawatts of capacity to the grid at a time when Europe is scrambling to secure energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Saint-Nazaire wind farm, situated off the coast of Brittany in northwestern France, consists of 80 turbines and will provide clean energy to power the equivalent of 400,000 homes annually, or 20% of the Loire-Atlantique region's electricity consumption. The project is co-owned by EDF Renewables and EIH Sarl, a subsidiary of Canada's Enbridge Inc, and CPP Investments.

  • Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.11

    Unity Bancorp, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:UNTY ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 30th of December...

  • Tech stocks helps lift S&P/TSX composite despite energy sector weakness as oil falls

    TORONTO — Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite losses in energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.09 points at 20,274.10. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.69 points at 34,221.79. The S&P 500 index was up 25.11 points at 4,028.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.62 points at 11,296.03. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.74 cents US compared with 74.65

  • Supermarkets ‘taking advantage’ of drivers with high fuel prices – RAC

    The motoring services company accused supermarkets of refusing to lower their forecourt prices despite a drop in wholesale costs.

  • Alta.'s tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists

    Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say. They say the tactic used by Alberta this week and B.C. and Quebec earlier this year fails to quell inflation because having extra money means people will continue spending and demand for products and service will stay high, keeping decades-high inflation from budging. If people had less money to spend while prices were high it would weigh on inflation, they say. Inflati

  • Walmart attack leaves up to 10 dead and ‘multiple injured’, say police

    Police say there were up to 10 fatalities and multiple injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late last night.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.