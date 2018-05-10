Police: 3rd suspect in break-in at NFL star's home caught

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Massachusetts police say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Rob Gronkowsi's house while the New England Patriots star was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said Thursday that 26-year-old Shane Denn was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Maine. Further details weren't immediately available.

Baker says authorities will seek to have Denn extradited to Massachusetts.

Two other men, Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida, have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the February break-in.

Authorities earlier recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and rare coins allegedly stolen from one of Gronkowski's roommates.

Three handguns belonging to the roommate have not been recovered.

Denn also was wanted in connection with several other attempted robberies in Massachusetts.