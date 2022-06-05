3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: 'If I hear one more time 'thoughts and prayers...'

Gunfire erupted overnight amidst a crowd of revelers on a downtown Philadelphia street, killing three people, wounding 11 and igniting chaos as people fled the carnage.

Police issued an alert on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday: "Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area."

Officers patrolling the popular South Street entertainment district heard the shots and saw what appeared to be multiple gunmen, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said at a briefing. One officer shot at a suspect; it was not immediately clear if the shooter was wounded, Pace said.

"The officer engaged the shooter, and as a result of that brave officer – and again we are uncertain whether he was struck or not – but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee."

Two men and a woman were killed, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Pace said. Damien Woods, a spokesman for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, said 10 people were transported to the hospital. Three were deceased. One has since been released, and the other six are in stable condition.

No arrests were made. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine. Extended magazines, or high-capacity magazines, can be added to firearms so they carry more bullets.

"Numerous" shell casings were recovered from the scene, lined with trendy shops, bars and restaurants.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the assault "beyond devastating" and said updates on the investigation would be released as more information becomes available.

"Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," Kenney said. "Until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle."

Police were seeking help from local businesses that might have surveillance video of the attack.

“There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said. "This investigation is fluid. There are still a lot of unanswered questions."

Maureen Long, who lives nearby, said she was "furious."

"Not just for my neighborhood, for the whole country," she told nbcphiladelphia.com. "If I hear one more time ‘thoughts and prayers’... We cannot disagree about this. We have to do something. I don't care what your political leanings are.

"We can't continue to let people kill people."

Adam Garber, executive director of the advocacy group CeaseFirePA Education Fund, called the shooting "entirely predictable" and called on state lawmakers in Harrisburg to tighten firearms controls.

It will only end when elected officials... take action," Garber said of the violence. "When they say that no one needs an extended magazine to hunt. That no one needs an assault weapon for safety."

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; no arrests made