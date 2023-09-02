Police find 18-wheeler abandoned after wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists on NC road

Authorities found a suspected hit-and-run 18-wheeler abandoned late Friday after a wreck that killed two motorcyclists and hospitalized three others on a North Carolina road.

The big rig was found in the Kernersville area, a State Highway Patrol official told The Charlotte Observer on Saturday. It wasn’t clear if troopers had found the driver.

Troopers have searched for the tractor-trailer truck since Friday morning’s wreck on U.S. 220 south of the town of Madison in Rockingham County.

Kernersville is about 22 miles south of Madison via U.S. 220.

The motorcyclists were headed northbound on U.S. 220 near Williams Road when they crashed trying to avoid the truck’s mechanized arm that had fallen onto the highway after the truck hit a power line, WGHP reported.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m., The Greensboro News & Record reported. Troopers searched for an 18-wheeler with a white cab and an open black trailer, according to the newspaper.

The Madison Fire Department urged drivers to avoid the area at the time, as all lanes were closed.

Troopers haven’t released the names of those killed in the wreck or the name of the truck driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.