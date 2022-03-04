Police say 14 children sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into California day care center

Firefighters stand in front of the Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson. A vehicle crashed into the day care around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, sending at least 14 children to the hospital.

At least 14 children and one employee were sent to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a day care center in Anderson, California, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Anderson Police Chief Jon Poletski said five of the injured children were taken to the hospital by their parents. Poletski did not know the extent of the injuries.

The vehicle hit the building at Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Anderson is 10 miles south of Redding, California and about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

A USA TODAY Network reporter is headed to the scene.

Crews remove a car that crashed into a day care in Anderson, injuring 14 children and one staff member. The vehicle crashed into the day care around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

