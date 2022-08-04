Police say these 11 men with alleged gang connections pose a risk to public safety

·2 min read
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is warning the public to avoid these 11 men. (CFSEU-BC - image credit)
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is warning the public to avoid these 11 men. (CFSEU-BC - image credit)

The agency tasked with investigating organized crime and gang conflict in B.C., along with its affiliated policing partners, is issuing a public warning about 11 men with alleged gang connections it says pose a safety risk to the public.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) says the men are known to police and have connections to high levels of gang and organized crime-related violence.

"Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals, may be putting themselves at risk," the agency said in a statement.

"CFSEU-BC, in collaboration with its partners, is issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates, and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety."

It says the warning applies to the following men:

• Shakiel Basra: 28 years old
• Jagdeep Cheema: 30 years old
• Barinder Dhaliwal: 39 years old
• Gurpreet Dhaliwal: 35 years old
• Samroop Gill: 29 years old
• Sumdish Gill: 28 years old
• Sukhdeep Pansal: 33 years old
• Amarpreet Samra: 28 years old
• Ravinder Samra: 35 years old
• Andy St Pierre: 40 years old
• Richard Joseph Whitlock: 40 years old

Jessica Cheung/CBC
The CFSEU says gang-related conflicts throughout the Lower Mainland have resulted in homicides and attempted homicides in recent months in public places and police expect the violence to continue. It's asking the public to avoid these individuals it says may be targets for future violence.

Vancouver Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Wednesday at a news conference that the brother of two men on the list has already been killed. Meninder Dhaliwal was shot to death outside a Whistler hotel last month.

"I want to make it clear that today's announcement is not about naming and shaming," said Wilson. "Identifying these men is in the interest of public safety."

