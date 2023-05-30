Police: 1 person dead, another injured in a head-on crash in Central Kentucky

One person has died and another is in the hospital following a collision on U.S. 25 in Scott County, according to Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood.

Police were pursuing a driver thought to be impaired around 6 a.m. Tuesday when the driver struck another vehicle head-on, Allgood said.

The driver made a U-turn at Burton Pike and started driving south on U.S. 25 when they crossed the center line of the road and hit the other vehicle, Allgood said.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed, and the impaired driver was taken to the hospital, Allgood said.

The crash left U.S. 25 North closed from Green Acres to Pebble Beach Drive, the Georgetown Police Department said.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency investigating the collision.

This is a developing story and may be updated.