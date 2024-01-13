Polenta on the table with beef ragu recipe

Pour directly onto the table, or on a large, clean chopping board - Matt Austin

Twenty years ago or so, the late chef Antonio Carluccio invited me for dinner at his house. After a few whiskies (his favourite drink), he appeared from the kitchen with a saucepan of polenta and promptly poured it all over his wooden farmhouse table. He then made a well in the centre and poured into it a pot of rich beef ragu. It was a magnificent and indulgent thing, totally new to me, but I’ve made it several times since in Antonio’s memory.

You can use any cut of beef for this that’s good for slow cooking, from flank to shin or cheek. I prefer small, hand-cut pieces myself for a ragu, as opposed to mince.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

For the ragu

1 tbsp corn or vegetable oil

400-500g beef cut into a rough ½-1cm dice

1 medium onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, grated

1 tbsp chopped oregano or thyme leaves

1 tbsp plain flour

100ml red wine

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

500ml beef stock

freshly grated Parmesan, to serve

For the polenta

700ml whole milk

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 bay leaf

70-80g quick-cooking polenta

90g Parmesan, freshly grated

Method