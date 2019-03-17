Pole-winning Acura's chances ended by "myriad" problems

Cameron led the field under yellow at the start of a rain-hit race, but once the safety car pulled in, the #6 Acura ARX-05 quickly dropped down the order before an early first pitstop.

The car shared by Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud then lost further ground when it made another stop to replace a steering wheel – which was followed by a pass-through penalty for pitlane speeding.

Further trouble, which required a five-minute stop to change the rear bodywork, meant the #6 eventually finished nine laps down on the winning Action Express Racing Cadillac in ninth.

Cameron told Motorsport.com: "We were having a bunch of electrical problems. We took a stab at some tire pressures for the wet, which didn’t really work, then we changed tires and the car was ok again.

"Then our IMSA logger was failing and you can’t run without, so we had to stop several times to fix it and that was that. We kept having to come fix it – we fixed it once and then we had to fix it again.

"It was the same problem and it took us a while to get it 100 percent fixed.

"We also failed a steering wheel, we were losing screens, gearshifts and things during that same period in the wet. The problem we had in the wet was the short period before my car made its first service and then it was myriad electrical problems.

"There were never enough yellows to recoup much of [the deficit]."

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron, Simon Pagenaud

