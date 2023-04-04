The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s so “uncool,” it’s cool.

Growing up, my parents always bought me two staple shoe styles: Buster Brown strap-ons and Skechers tennis shoes. I was indifferent about the flats, but I hated the old school Skechers, as everyone else had moved onto cooler name brands. But like many things in the fashion world, what comes around goes around, and over a decade later, Skechers are making a comeback. And truthfully, I want my old shoes back ASAP.

I’m not the only one who’s jumping on board the Skechers resurgence, as celebrities like Ava Max, Snoop Dogg, and most recently, Martha Stewart have joined in. This is undoubtedly because of the internet’s fascination with the dad shoe trend. One look at J.Lo’s chunky sneakers or Bella Hadid’s thick-soled kicks, and you’ll know exactly what I mean. As wild as it sounds, it’s all about opting for the most sporty, “uncool” buying choice you can find, because the more confusing it is, the better. Skechers has you covered with tons of styles that match that criteria — and I’m sharing my favorite picks with you.

Best Back-in-Trend Skechers Sneakers

Upon scrolling through the brand’s site, I found these Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning AF sneakers, and I knew I needed them. Just picture these with a pair of wide-leg jeans and an oversized hoodie; it’s a match made in fashion heaven. Not to mention, platform footwear is all the rage, making these sneakers more stylish and comfortable.

Shop now: $120; skechers.com

I’m also particularly fond of Skechers’ D’Lites Bright Sky shoes. I literally added this pair to my cart as I was writing this story, because it’s everything you want when looking for a bulky, on-trend shoe. It features a coveted large platform, all-white body, and includes a mule-like silhouette, which is something I’ve never seen in a sneaker before. Plus, I can absolutely see myself styling these with a denim mini skirt or flirty spring dress for a foolproof spring outfit formula.

Shop now: $45–$72; skechers.com, amazon.com

Another pair that caught my attention were the Skechers Summits. Now bear with me; I know these look like a grandma-approved style, but they’re also a variation of a Hailey Bieber-worn shoe. Bieber (along with celebs like Emily Ratajkowski) are suckers for a good slip-on option, and these Skechers look a lot like the pairs they’ve been known to wear. To achieve their look, match the Breathe-Easy kick with some biker shorts, tube socks, and a crewneck for a truly trendy approach.

Shop now: $65; skechers.com

Now, these are only three of the many Skechers options that honestly blew me away; I knew they were back in style, but never did I think the looks would be this good. So take a glance at the below editor-approved choices, and stay ahead of the curve by snagging a pair — you won’t regret it.

Shop now: $50–$80; skechers.com, amazon.com

Shop now: $64 (Originally $85); skechers.com

Shop now: $90; skechers.com

Shop now: $80; skechers.com

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); skechers.com

Shop now: $90; skechers.com

Shop now: $100; skechers.com

