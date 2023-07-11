This Polarizing Shorts Style Is Taking Over Hollywood — and I Found a Spot-On Amazon Pair for Just $26

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Getty Images

Hear me out: I wrote off shorts a few years ago for the simple fact that I had just had enough. I searched long and hard for a pair that would fit me, to no avail. Denim! Linen! Sweatpant material! Nothing seemed to work for me, so I stopped looking. Fast forward to summer 2023, and there’s a trending, though highly controversial shorts style that’s making its way around Hollywood, and naturally, it caught my attention, so much that I might have to try my hand at them once more.

So here’s the rundown: Bermuda shorts are back — at least that’s the message we’re getting from the latest celebrity street style sightings. Big names like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Meghan Markle have taken their mid-length, knee-grazing shorts out for a spin this summer, and we’re expecting to see them a lot more as the temperatures continue to rise. Why? Unlike short-shorts or denim cut-offs, Bermudas are slightly more modest and easy to wear because you don’t have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction ruining your day. That said, the style can still be controversial, given their dad-like look and the knee-length cut that’s not for everyone.

But naturally, given the Bermuda short’s recent rise in Hollywood, I was intrigued, so much that I went on a mission to find an affordable, not-super-polarizing take on the knee-length bottoms. Alas, I finally found the perfect pair — and it just so happens to be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The Hotouch High-Waisted Pleated Bermuda Shorts are the perfect combination of elegant yet casual, which is exactly what makes them a must-buy. They're versatile, and with a pair of shorts like this, that’s exactly what you want. You can dress them up or down with simple styling changes; go casual by wearing the Bermudas with a crop top and chunky white sneakers or dress them up by swapping the sneakers for high-heel pumps, adding some gold jewelry for a luxe touch.

The shorts come in 11 colors, so the variety is certainly there, though I’m partial to the khaki style because that’s the most versatile hue of the bunch, IMO. Plus, it feels a bit more utilitarian as well, another trend we’ve been seeing blow up in Hollywood. Available in sizes XS to 3XL, they’re currently marked down to $26 when you use the coupon at checkout, though they could easily cost triple that. I mean, just look at them.

If you’re feeling daring enough to try the polarizing shorts trend, shop the style below.

