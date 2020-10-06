Skyservice Business Aviation Receives Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from Transport Canada for its Installation of Aviation Clean Air Purification Systems on Dassault Falcon 7X

Installing safe, environmentally-friendly clean air and disinfecting solutions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, announces that its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Division has received the supplemental type certificate (STC) from Transport Canada for the installation of Aviation Clean Air's (ACA) purification system inside Dassault Falcon 7X Aircraft. Skyservice™ is one of the largest managers of Dassault Falcon aircraft in Canada.

This is the third STC approval for Skyservice on installing ACA solutions in Canada. Earlier this year, STC approval was received on the Bombardier Challenger 300/350 and Global 5000/5500/6000/6500 Aircraft.

ACA's patented Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization® systems proactively neutralize pathogens in the air and on surfaces throughout the cabin and for the duration of a flight. Aviation Clean Air is scientifically proven to clean and purify the air by flooding the environment with +/- charged ions, rendering viruses like COVID-19 harmless.

"Skyservice is thrilled to include the Dassault Falcon 7X with our other STCs for installing ACA purification and sanitization solutions," commented Emlyn David, Skyservice President and CEO. "We are proud to lead innovation and offer safe, environmentally-friendly clean air and disinfecting solutions to our clients".

Learn more about Aviation Clean Air solutions on October 22, as Glenn Williams, Director of Business Maintenance & Sales at Skyservice presents the New Standards on Aircraft Sanitisation & Purification at the AMEC / TEAC 2020 Virtual Maintenance Conference.

For inquiries on the ACA air purification, contact Skyservice at ba_maintsales@skyservice.com.

About Skyservice

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

