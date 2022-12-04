Polar vortex on the move to bring dangerous cold to the Prairies

Another severe-cold outbreak is on the way for the Prairies this week, courtesy of the polar vortex. The Arctic air will plunge south across the region with high temperatures in the mid-20s and low temperatures well down into the minus-30s. Wind chills will also be extremely cold, making for potentially hazardous conditions if exposed to it for long durations.

Part of the polar vortex will be branching off and diving south across the Prairies to start the work week. The origins of this coldest lobe of Arctic air can be traced back to the North Pole. Extreme cold warnings are likely to be issued.

Some of the coldest temperatures on the planet have been reported here in Canada recently, thanks to the positioning of the polar vortex. However, this Arctic blast will become more widespread and will be felt by many more Canadians this week.

Tuesday's forecast temperatures and wind chills pique interest as they are looking to be some of the coldest values some major cities have seen so far this season.

On Tuesday, Calgary, Alta., is forecast to be -20°C with a wind chill of -29.

The good news is this dangerous cold will be short-lived as it's on the move and not entirely locked into place. By Wednesday, a fast-moving upper ridge from B.C. drastically warms Alberta by more than 20 degrees, bringing an end to the severe cold.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

As well, an upslope flow will bring a dusting of snow for western and southern Alberta late Monday through Tuesday.

