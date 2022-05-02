Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice

·3 min read

MONTREAL — It was necessary to shoot dead instead of relocate a polar bear found wandering on Quebec's Gaspé peninsula over the weekend, wildlife experts said Monday.

Government officials didn't have the proper equipment or the tranquillizers needed to handle the 650-pound animal, Sylvain Marois with Quebec's Wildlife Department said in an interview.

"We are equipped for black bears, moose … but a polar bear, that's double the size of a black bear," Marois said.

The bear was killed to ensure public safety, he said, after it was spotted in a wooded area Saturday near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que., located about 580 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Wildlife officials say they don't know where the bear came from, but Ian Stirling, one of the world's foremost polar bear experts and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta's department of biological sciences, said the bear's large size suggests it had been feeding around the South Labrador Sea, where food is abundant.

"There’s only one place where it could be that fat this early," Stirling said in an interview Monday. "Anywhere else in the Arctic, they are usually a little bit on the thin side — but this one was very fat."

He said the bear most likely ended up in Gaspé by swimming to the peninsula or floating south on a piece of ice from Newfoundland. It's very normal, Stirling explained, for polar bears, especially males, to wander and explore.

"Though not many bears find their way out to the unstable edge of the pack ice, those that do find their way into that general area feed very well and put on a lot of weight in a short time," he said.

"When the ice breaks up and the harp seals go to sea again, most of the bears go back north along the coast of Labrador, on the nearshore ice and spend the summer (open water) season there," Stirling said. "However, some, often subadult males haven't gotten their directions straight yet, or maybe just wander around."

Prof. Andrew Derocher, also with the University of Alberta's biological sciences department, is currently in Churchill, Man., doing fieldwork on polar bears. He said the bears "really don't belong in Gaspé."

"People are very much in love with polar bears," Derocher said Monday in an interview. "It comes back to this idea of beauty and the beast. They are beautiful to look at, but they are incredibly frightening. And because they are so far away, you can focus on the beauty. But when all of the sudden it’s in your backyard, then it becomes the beast and it's no longer welcome."

He said it is standard procedure to kill polar bears that wander into regions unused to them.

"Knowing what the wildlife officer has for equipment and the logistic of this … you have to get the bear, immobilize it until you get a cage strong enough to hold it and put it on a plane to fly it somewhere in Labrador and then let it go … it would have been a very expensive operation," Derocher said.

Derocher, however, said the cost of relocating a bear shouldn't be the only concern, adding that killing a polar bear, from a population conservation perspective, is never ideal.

Canadian polar bears, which make up two-thirds of the world's total estimated population, are listed as vulnerable species in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The habitat is disappearing," Derocher said. "What’s happening is that the sea ice is not as robust as it has been; animals get broken off, drift away from where they want to be. We are seeing these random events occurring across the range of polar bears."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 2, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec's wildlife protection agency neutralizes polar bear spotted in Gaspé region

    MONTREAL — Quebec's wildlife protection agency says a polar bear that was spotted Saturday on the province's Gaspé peninsula has been killed. Sylvain Marois, southeast district commander at the agency, says the bear was found in a wooded area near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que., later that day. The provincial police lifted the warning alert early Sunday for residents, who were asked to stay indoors until the animal was captured. Marois says the polar bear was killed for public safety reasons

  • Test of Canada’s public alerting system, Alert Ready, coming May 4th

    Test alert coming to TVs, radios, and compatible wireless devices in most provinces and territories during Emergency Preparedness Week.

  • The colour blue is elusive in nature. Here's why

    Blue: It isn't as common as you think.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning even better than we were told. Again

    The standard 98-kWh battery goes from being rated at 426 horsepower to 452 hp. The larger 131-kWh battery goes from being rated at 563 hp to 580 hp. Both hold steady at 775 pound-feet of torque.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?