As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

  • General view inside the Church of the Infant Jesus in Warsaw
    1/5

    As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

    General view inside the Church of the Infant Jesus in Warsaw
  • Katarzyna Lipka poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
    2/5

    As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

    Katarzyna Lipka poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
  • Katarzyna Lipka speaks during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
    3/5

    As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

    Katarzyna Lipka speaks during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Archbishop Grzegorz Rys looks on after an interview with Reuters
    4/5

    As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

    Archbishop Grzegorz Rys looks on after an interview with Reuters
  • People walk outside the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Lodz
    5/5

    As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart

    People walk outside the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Lodz
General view inside the Church of the Infant Jesus in Warsaw
Katarzyna Lipka poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
Katarzyna Lipka speaks during an interview with Reuters at her home in Warsaw
Archbishop Grzegorz Rys looks on after an interview with Reuters
People walk outside the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Lodz
Justyna Pawlak and Alicja Ptak
Updated ·7 min read

By Justyna Pawlak and Alicja Ptak

WARSAW (Reuters) - Katarzyna Lipka is no longer Catholic, and she says that is a political statement.

Like most Poles, the 35-year-old has marked life's milestones in the Church, a beacon of freedom in Communist times. Also like many, she'd been drifting away. In November, after the country's courts decreed a clampdown on abortion that the bishops had lobbied for, she filed papers to cut loose.

"I used to think being passive was enough - I just didn't take part," Lipka told Reuters, curled up in an armchair in her apartment. "But I decided to speak up."

For Lipka, abortion is only part of the problem. Her main concern is one many Poles, particularly young people on social media, often complain of: The Church's increasing reach into other areas of life.

"I want - and I think all those who are leaving the Church now want - to voice our objection to what is happening now. To influence politics, our rights," she said, adding that the Church was being allowed to have too much influence in areas such as politics, state spending and education.

Young adults in many countries are becoming less religious, according to research by the Pew Center. In Poland, a growing number of its 32 million Catholics are turning away. In 1989 when Communist rule ended, nearly 90% of Poles approved of the Church, according to the state-affiliated CBOS opinion poll. That figure is now 41% - the lowest since 1993.

The relationship between Church and state in Poland is governed by an agreement signed by Warsaw and the Holy See from 1993 that says they are independent and autonomous.

In reality, Poles see an increasingly explicit connection.

For example, priests have displayed election posters on parish property or discussed elections during mass - almost always in favour of the governing party - in more than 140 cases over the last five years, according to a Reuters tally of archived local media reports. During that time Poland has held five elections.

"What I don't like in the Church is that it turns places of worship into a political bazaar, where my rights are being traded," Lipka said.

The Polish Bishops' Conference, which represents the Church in the country, declined to comment on the role of the clergy in political campaigning. The government did not respond.

APOSTASY

In October, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that women should be prohibited from aborting a foetus with abnormalities, a ruling the government enforced on Jan. 27. About 1,000 pregnancies have been terminated legally each year in Poland, most due to foetal problems.

The Church considers all abortion to be murder. It says it was not involved in the court decision and government officials also told Reuters the Church had not influenced it. But in mass protests that followed, tens of thousands of people blocked roads and city centres carrying banners with slogans like "Get your rosaries off my ovaries."

Church officials stopped collating data on defections in 2010 so there is no nationwide total. In Warsaw, more people filed to quit last November than in all of 2019. The 577 acts of apostasy - the formal process of leaving the Church - booked between January and mid-December were nearly double the 2019 figure.

After the abortion ruling, Polish Google searches for 'apostasy' jumped to their highest since counting began in 2004. Thousands signed up for Facebook pages advising the documents needed, which include recent proof of baptism obtained from the parish where the ceremony took place. A website offering documentation, www.apostazja.eu, has had more than 30,000 downloads, its founder says.

"Whatever the reason, this is dramatic," archbishop Grzegorz Rys, one of the most senior clerics in Poland, told Reuters.

Given the scale of revolt, he believes many are quitting in protest at what they see as increasingly tight bonds between the Church and the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party. The party's ratings in most opinion polls have slipped to around 30% from more than 40% last August.

"SPECIAL MERITS"

The Catholic Church is at Poland's core. According to Church data, 88% of children attend catechism classes in state-run schools.

In the 1980s, the Church was a voice of freedom: Pope John Paul II earned iconic status for inspiring people to stand up against Communist rule. Parish priests sheltered anti-government activists and helped distribute food and underground newspapers.

After Communism fell, the clergy pushed for a return to conservative Catholic values and in 1993, when Poland introduced new curbs on abortion, Church approval ratings fell below 40%. They have since recovered but never above 75%.

Over the next few years, as Poland introduced market reforms and joined the European Union, poorer, less educated voters felt left behind - a trend PiS promised to reverse when it came to power in 2015.

The party, whose strongest support is among older, rural voters, has spent millions of euros on Church-run projects, government documents show. PiS has overhauled a number of institutions, including the Constitutional Court, in reforms that the European Union says have increased political influence on the legal system. PiS disputes that.

The party sees the Church and Polish national identity as one. Ryszard Czarnecki, a senior lawmaker for PiS, says that while the party and the clergy should be seen as independent, the Church's role in "preserving national identity" is undeniable.

"Poland has its specificity and the Church has its special merits here," he told Reuters.

MORAL TEACHINGS

For PiS, the Church is a repository of Poland's moral teaching: "The only alternative ... is nihilism," it said in a 2019 election campaign programme.

Public TV, run by a former PiS politician, runs nearly nine hours of Catholic programming a week, including church service broadcasts.

Church symbolism reaches deep into Poland's political life. In 2015, a group of lawmakers from across the political spectrum placed a vial of blood from the late John Paul II - born in Poland and declared a saint in 2014 - in the chapel of the House of Parliament.

Last December, parliament added another relic - a strand of beard hair purportedly belonging to a monk killed in a Nazi German concentration camp. The monk, Saint Maximilian Maria Kolbe, was canonized in 1982 for volunteering to die in place of another prisoner.

Elzbieta Witek, the PiS-appointed parliament speaker, ceremonially received the relic for the house. She declined to comment for this story.

PiS fuses piety and nationalism to the point where a central banker nominated and chosen by the party has published his views on moral topics.

Eryk Lon wrote a piece about interest rates in 2019 in which he urged the faithful to pray for the "evil spirit of cosmopolitanism" to be eradicated from universities, particularly from business schools. He did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Same-sex marriage is illegal in Poland and senior Church officials have supported a government crackdown on LGBT rights. One archbishop, Marek Jedraszewski, warned in 2019 against a "rainbow plague" spreading through the nation. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Lipka feels it is inappropriate to hold up the Church as a moral beacon. She said she was particularly repulsed by a report from the Vatican in November that said John Paul II had promoted ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite rumours of his sexual misconduct. McCarrick has declined to comment on the report.

"AFRAID OF THE NEW"

Sebastian Duda, a theologian and a Catholic journalist, says Poland's court ruling on abortion brought to light how far faith has eroded - a trend that he thinks has accelerated because of "the evident marriage between PiS and the Church," which he said is unacceptable for many.

Some priests, such as Pawel Batory from the southern city of Rzeszow, a PiS heartland, say it's time for the clergy to retreat from politics.

Batory, who was among more than 150 priests and nuns who issued a public appeal in October for more separation of Church and State, complains about election campaigning in places of worship.

Lipka says she believes popular opinion in the country as a whole is slowly turning away from conservative Catholicism.

Even her mother, a devout Catholic, agrees with some of her reasoning, she said, but worries about what funeral rites her daughter can expect.

"My mother doesn't know any funerals other than Catholic ones," said Lipka. "And she is afraid of the new."

(Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper and Anna WLodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Philip Pullella in Rome; Edited by Sara Ledwith)

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Fred VanVleet just couldn't miss on record-setting night

    Fred VanVleet set a new franchise record, dropping 54 points on the Magic Tuesday night in an easy Raptors win.

  • Tyler Toffoli lights up the Canucks once again in Canadiens win

    Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

  • It's trending ugly for the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators showed some immediate promise, but the wheels have fallen off quickly.

  • Report: Haircuts landed Chiefs players on NFL's COVID list

    Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.

  • Andrelton Simmons reveals he opted out of last season while battling depression, suicidal thoughts

    The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.

  • VanVleet topples DeRozan's single-game franchise points record

    Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.

  • Forbort a force in Winnipeg's win over Calgary

    Winnipeg Jets defenceman Derek Forbort scored, led his team in shots and made a last-minute glove save in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Dominique Wilkins for 13th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    For anyone still questioning Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame case: The 36-year-old could climb as high as 10th on the all-time scoring list this season.

  • 'Courtside Karen' apologizes, won't be banned after Hawks investigate heckling incident

    "To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement."

  • Report: NBA to enforce face mask rules during games, will penalize players and staff

    The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

  • Jon Gruden doesn't see Texans trading Deshaun Watson: 'I personally look at this like a fantasy world'

    “I don’t think there is any way in the world they trade Deshaun Watson."

  • Yuta Watanabe has big fans in Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.

  • Backes, Deslauriers put Ducks past LA 3-1 in Freeway Faceoff

    LOS ANGELES — Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in their first Freeway Faceoff of the season. John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an assist before scoring an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got their fourth victory of the year in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry. “No matter what the shots are or the chances are, it always seems like the games with us and them are tight,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I thought we were on point with everything we wanted to accomplish. We’d still like to score more goals. The chances are there. We’ve got to put them in the net." Arthur Kaliyev scored in the 19-year-old’s NHL debut for the Kings, who have lost two straight. Cal Petersen stopped 40 shots in a strong performance for Los Angeles, but his teammates largely weren't sharp. “They were better than us in every aspect of the game,” Kings coach Todd MacLellan said. “We didn’t have the puck much off faceoffs. We didn’t handle a heavy forecheck. We didn’t create a forecheck on our own. We didn’t sustain any offensive zone time at all." One year and one day after the last matchup between these local rivals, they picked up right where they left off with a fight between Kurtis MacDermid and Deslauriers off the opening faceoff. Nearly 59 minutes later, Deslauriers completed his Gordie Howe hat trick with his third goal of the season, tying for the team lead. Heinen's third goal highlighted a dominant opening period by the Ducks. Backes put them up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period with his first goal since Dec. 1, 2019, with Boston. The 36-year-old Backes says he is revitalized after a rocky departure from the Bruins last year. “Been through some tough times since last February, and to be in the lineup with a position to succeed, and having people like Dallas believe in me and breathe life into me, it’s huge,” Backes said. “I got back to the bench, and I said, ‘I forget how good it feels to score.’ ... It was a great template for us to follow to have success going forward.” ARTY PARTY Kaliyev, the Kings’ second-round pick in the 2019 draft, knocked home a rebound of Michael Amadio’s shot in the second period for his first NHL goal. The Uzbekistan-born, Staten Island-raised prospect was promoted this week after playing a starring role for the U.S. team at the World Junior Championships. “It was a really special moment, getting the first one,” Kaliyev said. “You never forget one of those moments. A lot of nerves at the start of the game, but I thought I tried to play my best out there.” Kaliyev is the 20th player to score a goal in his Los Angeles debut. UP NEXT The Kings visit Vegas on Friday. The Ducks host the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Jazz survive late rally, edge Pistons 117-105

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 for Utah, which reclaimed the NBA’s best record with the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier on Tuesday. Royce O’Neale tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Jazz (16-5) won their ninth straight home game. Jerami Grant scored 27 points to lead Detroit and Josh Jackson added 22. Mason Plumlee totalled 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit (5-16) lost its second straight game. The Pistons trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half before rallying late in the fourth quarter. Jackson, Grant, and Plumlee scored baskets on three straight possessions to fuel a 10-1 run that cut Utah’s lead to 109-105 with 2:06 left. Bogdanovic slammed the door on a further rally with back-to-back corner threes, giving the Jazz a 115-105 lead with 48.6 seconds to go. Mitchell and Conley each scored a pair of baskets on the first four Jazz possessions and it helped Utah build up a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Jazz capitalized on poor shooting from the Pistons. Detroit missed 12 of its first 16 shots and trailed by double digits for much of the quarter. Utah shot 54% from the field in the same stretch. The Pistons went nearly five minutes during the first quarter without scoring a basket before Grant’s jumper with 2:08 left in the quarter ended the drought. Things did not improve for the Pistons on either end of the court in the second quarter. Detroit trimmed the deficit to 45-33 on Plumlee’s tip dunk. Utah quickly ripped off a 9-0 run to keep the Pistons from pulling within single digits. Bogdanovic scored back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the brief spurt. The Jazz then scored on seven straight possessions to extend their lead to 69-41 later in the quarter. Utah hit eight free throws during that stretch to pull away from Detroit. TIP-INS Pistons: Blake Griffin shot just 2-of-9 from the field in the first half and shot 4-of-13 overall. He ripped his jersey in half in frustration as he left the court at halftime. … The Pistons outscored the Jazz 20-8 in second-chance points and 22-10 in Fastbreak points. … Detroit went 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. Jazz: Team PA announcer Dan Roberts missed just his seventh game in 42 seasons. Roberts did not attend the game due to NBA health and safety protocols. Tony Parks filled in for Roberts. …Utah made is first 16 free throws before Gobert missed one with 9:19 left in the third quarter. The Jazz finished 25-of-29 from the line. … Joe Ingles dished out five of his team-high six assists in the first half. UP NEXT Pistons: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Jazz: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and an NBA generation still chasing LeBron James

    Watching the Brooklyn Nets edge the Los Angeles Clippers in an entertaining Always a Bridesmaid Bowl, it struck me: How are all these superstars still chasing LeBron James?

  • ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on women in UFC: 'I don’t want to see women punching each other in the face'

    Smith didn't expound much on his stance against women fighting beyond "I just don't like it."

  • Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy isn't here for a pity party, especially with a 2nd straight Super Bowl within grasp

    If there’s one thing you need to understand about Bieniemy, it’s this: all this media attention touting him to be a head coach isn’t what he asked for.

  • Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

    DENVER — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota. Colorado leading scorer and first-line centre Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and it adds to an already long list of players who have been injured. Matt Calvert (upper body), Erik Johnson (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower left leg), Devon Toews (foot) and Pavel Francouz (lower body) are also out. Calvert and Francouz have been placed on injured reserve. The Wild are without defenceman Matt Dumba, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. They played the third period with just five defencemen when Jared Spurgeon didn’t return after the second intermission. Colorado grabbed the lead late in the first period on O’Connor’s second goal of the season at 17:45. Nichushkin made it 2-0 in the second period when he buried a rebound at 7:09 for his second of the season. The Wild got one back on the power play when Kaprizov scored off a pass from Zach Parise at 13:05 of the second period. It was his third of the season. Minnesota had several chances in the final minute after Talbot went off for an extra skater. Grubauer stopped a couple of shots and then the Avalanche were able to run out the clock in the Wild end. UP NEXT The teams complete a four-game, home-and-home set Thursday night in Denver. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

  • Martellus Bennett goes on deep Twitter rant on dark side of NFL: 'It’s some really dangerous s***'

    "Football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me."

  • Cards welcome Arenado | FastCast

    The Cardinals introduce five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, plus the Blue Jays welcome Marcus Semien on this edition of FastCast