Poland World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland - GETTY IMAGES

Poland have competed at eight Fifa World Cups spanning some 84 years, so the current squad will be well aware of their history.

Czesław Michniewicz manages the team, the former Legia Warsaw coach who was only appointed in January.

His own track record includes leading the Poland Under-21 team to European U21 Championship qualification for the first time in 25 years, and taking Legia to their 15th Polish championship title last year.

Poland's form coming into the tournament has not been great, but they did avoid relegation to the Nations League's second tier with victory over Wales in September. Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales' demotion to League B.

Poland World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Undoubtedly, captain Robert Lewandowski is the star man, with more than 600 senior career goals at club and international level.

The Barcelona striker, who before joining the La Liga side played for Bayern Munich, is experiencing another goal streak this season so poses a huge threat to any opponent. Lewandowski will play the tournament wearing a Ukrainian flag captain's armband in solidarity with the besieged nation, as well as in recognition of the many refugees from Ukraine now living in Poland.

What are Poland’s fixtures?

Poland are in Group C alongside Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

November 22: Mexico vs Poland, Stadium 974, 4pm (7pm local time)

November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium, 1pm (4pm local time)

November 30: Poland vs Argentina, Stadium 974, 7pm (10pm local time)

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Poland’s World Cup record?

Their best result was two third places, in 1974 and 1982, but since then they have only broken out of the group stage once, and failed to qualify in 2010 and 2014.

They were knocked out in the group stage at their last World Cup outing at Russia 2018.

At the Uefa European Championship, Poland's best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 tournament.

Latest odds

Lewandowski to outscore his peers at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Poland are currently 145/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Odds correct as of November 1