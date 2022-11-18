Poland World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Shutterstock/Leszek Szymanski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will captain Poland at successive World Cups this winter.

The 34-year-old, who has 76 goals in 134 appearances for his country, is the star name in his country's squad, which was announced by head coach Czesław Michniewicz on November 10.

Aston Villa duo Matty Cash and Jan Bednarek were included alongside Birmingham City midfielder Krystian Bielik.

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny makes the cut alonsgide his Juventus team-mate Arkadiusz Milik. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has played in all of the Serie A leaders' matches this season, is also in the squad.

Poland World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska, Nicola Zalewski

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michal Skoras, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Szymon Zurkowski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Karol Swiderski

Who are the star names in the squad?

Undoubtedly, captain Robert Lewandowski is the star man, with more than 600 senior career goals at club and international level.

The Barcelona striker, who before joining the La Liga side played for Bayern Munich, is experiencing another goal streak this season so poses a huge threat to any opponent. Lewandowski will play the tournament wearing a Ukrainian flag captain's armband in solidarity with the besieged nation, as well as in recognition of the many refugees from Ukraine now living in Poland.

What's Poland's form like?

Poland have competed at eight Fifa World Cups spanning some 84 years, so the current squad will be well aware of their history.

Czeslaw Michniewicz manages the team, the former Legia Warsaw coach who was only appointed in January.

His own track record includes leading the Poland Under-21 team to European U21 Championship qualification for the first time in 25 years, and taking Legia to their 15th Polish championship title last year.

Story continues

Poland's form coming into the tournament has not been great, but they did avoid relegation to the Nations League's second tier with victory over Wales in September. Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales' demotion to League B.

What are Poland’s fixtures?

What is Poland’s World Cup record?

Poland have competed at eight Fifa World Cups, with their debut in 1938.

Their best result was two third places, in 1974 and 1982, but since then they have only broken out of the group stage once, and failed to qualify in 2010 and 2014.

They were knocked out in the group stage at their last World Cup outing at Russia 2018.

At the Uefa European Championship, Poland's best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 tournament.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

Lewandowski to outscore his peers at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Poland are currently a best price of 250/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 6/1

England 8/1

Spain 17/2

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 12