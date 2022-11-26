Poland World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - REUTERS

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz felt for his star player Robert Lewandowski who failed to convert a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday but believes the experienced striker will come good at the World Cup.

Lewandowski missed a penalty – and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal – in a match that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina.

"These things happen," Michniewicz told a news conference.

"Great players haven't been scoring at great tournaments for as long I can remember. Zico, Socrates, Platini, Maradona – from those championships I remember – but also many other great footballers."

Poland World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska, Nicola Zalewski

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michal Skoras, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Szymon Zurkowski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Karol Swiderski

Who are the star names in the squad?

Undoubtedly, captain Robert Lewandowski is the star man, with more than 600 senior career goals at club and international level.

The Barcelona striker, who before joining the La Liga side played for Bayern Munich, is experiencing another goal streak this season so poses a huge threat to any opponent. Lewandowski will play the tournament wearing a Ukrainian flag captain's armband in solidarity with the besieged nation, as well as in recognition of the many refugees from Ukraine now living in Poland.

What are Poland’s fixtures?

What is Poland’s World Cup record?

Poland have competed at eight Fifa World Cups, with their debut in 1938.

Their best result was two third places, in 1974 and 1982, but since then they have only broken out of the group stage once, and failed to qualify in 2010 and 2014.

They were knocked out in the group stage at their last World Cup outing at Russia 2018.

At the Uefa European Championship, Poland's best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 tournament.

