Poland vs Slovakia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Tarkovic is looking to start the Euros with a win over Poland (Getty Images)

Slovakia will compete against Poland in their Euro 2020 group E match today.

Manager Stefan Tarkovic will be looking to have a successful campaign as it will start his time in charge of the side with a bang.

The 48-year-old was only appointed in December and he is instilling an environment of respect among his players.

He said: “I don’t have a problem raising my voice if necessary.

“The national team is about having respect. When any behaviour crosses the line, that is the time to have a different form of communication.”

His side put on an average display in the warm-ups as they drew 1-1 against Bulgaria and 0-0 against Austria.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

What time is the match?

The game will kick-off 5pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV and coverage will start at 4.15pm. There will be a live stream via the ITV Hub.

Team news

For Poland, they are without Krzysztof PiÄ tek and Arkadiusz Milik through injury.

And for Slovakia, Marek Hamšík’s fitness is questionable due to injury but he is set to feature in the match.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: SzczÄsny; PiÄ tkowski, Glik, Bednarek, BereszyÅski; Krychowiak, Klich, ZieliÅski, Puchacz; JóÅºwiak, Lewandowski

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, HuboÄan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

Odds

Poland - 3/4

Draw - 21/10

Slovakia - 9/2

Prediction

If Lewandowski is on form Poland should bag the win over Slovakia to kickstart their campaign perfectly. The score won’t be high but Poland will happily take the victory. Poland 2-0 Slovakia.

