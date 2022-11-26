Poland vs Saudi Arabia lineups: Confirmed team news, starting XIs and injury latest for World Cup 2022 today

Robert Lewandowski looks to put his penalty miss behind him as he leads the line for Poland against Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona striker saw his spot-kick saved as Poland drew their World Cup opener against Mexico, and he will know his country need to pick up a result against Saudi Arabia to give themselves a realistic chance of reaching the last-16.

Krystian Bielik came on at half-time in that game and was a minor injury doubt but he starts, as does Bartosz Bereszynski who had picked up a muscle injury but has evidently recovered.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW POLAND VS SAUDI ARABIA LIVE!

Arkadiusz Milik comes into the side, with Czeslaw Michniewicz wanting more attacking ambition for his side.

Saudi Arabia come into this match on the ultimate high after stunning Argentina, though they will have to make changes to the side that pulled off that upset.

Yasir Al-Shahrani suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery after a horror collision with his goalkeeper, meaning he is misses out for his country.

Salman Al-Faraj came off just before half-time against Argentina and misses out, so his country are forced into shuffling the pack in midfield too.

Match-winner Salem Al-Dawsari will be a hero back home forever after his strike, and will have the chance to further enhance his reputation this weekend.

Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, Al Dawsari, Al Sehri.