Poland vs Netherlands lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed Euro 2024 team news and injuries today

The absence of Robert Lewandowski will weigh heavily on Poland’s team selection for their Euro 2024 opener against Netherlands today.

The 35-year-old Barcelona striker suffered a thigh injury midway through the first half of Poland’s final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday.

Towering striker Adam Buksa is set to deputise with Karol Swiderski or Krzysztof Piatek the alternatives.

Poland hope Lewandowski will return for their second Group D game, against Austria on Friday, and they will also be without Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik, both of whom are missing the entire tournament through injury.

The Dutch squad is also beset by injuries. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out of the Euros earlier this week, while Jurrien Timber has not been deemed fit enough for selection after tearing his ACL on his Premier League debut for Arsenal last summer.

PSV Eindhoven duo Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman are set to replace De Jong and Koopmeiners in midfield, while Stefan de Vrij will continue to partner skipper Virgil van Dijk in defence.

Dutch boss Ronald Koeman called up Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen and in-demand Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as injury replacements this week.

Predicted Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zielinski, Urbanski; Buksa

Predicted Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday June 16, 2024

Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

TV channel: BBC One