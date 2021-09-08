Poland vs England LIVE: World Cup qualifying result, final score and reaction tonight

Damian Szymanski equalises for Poland against England in stoppage time of the second half (Action Images via Reuters)

England played out a 1-1 draw with Poland tonight in Warsaw in what was a crunch match at the top of Group I in World Cup qualifying. Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists remain top of the group with 16 points from a maximum 18, while second-placed Poland moved to 11 points as they ended the Three Lions’ perfect record in the battle for the one automatic qualifying spot to reach Qatar next year.

England won 2-1 when the sides met at Wembley back in March, thanks to Harry Maguire’s late winner, but it was Poland who struck late this time, Damian Szymanski heading an equaliser in stoppage time to cancel out Harry Kane’s long-range opener.

With Robert Lewandowski – injured six months ago – restored to the Polish line-up as captain, this always looked set to be a different kind of encounter, and the Bayern Munich striker in fact provided the assist for Szymanski in the final moments, as a raucous Warsaw crowd roared in celebration to cap off a feisty affair.

Follow all the fallout from the game at the National Stadium below, live.

Poland vs England

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Kane

Poland XI: Szczesny, Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz, Jozwiak, Linetty, Krychowiak, Moder, Buksa, Lewandowski

72 min: Harry Kane fires England in front from range

90+2 min: Damian Szymanski heads Poland’s equaliser

22:04 , Michael Jones

England were denied victory at the death in Poland as substitute Damian Szymanski cancelled out Harry Kane’s stunner in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier.

Fresh from back-to-back 4-0 victories against Hungary and Andorra, the Three Lions rounded off their September triple-header by heading to Warsaw for what was always going to be their toughest Group I assignment.

Story continues

22:01 , Michael Jones

England drop their first points of the campaign, as Damian Szymanski raises the roof.

A match that Poland had creditably turned into a battle ended with an explosion, the substitute scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to make it 1-1 and ensure Gareth Southgate’s side had failed to win a qualifying game for the first time since October 2019.

The standings

21:54 , Michael Jones

Even with that draw England remain at the top of Group I. They have a four point lead over Albania in second place with games against Andorra and San Marino to come.

Kane scores again

21:51 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane’s goal tonight was his 41st for England. He moves above Michael Owen on the England all-time goalscorers list.

The goal was also only the second time Kane has scored outside the penalty box for England with the other one coming against Nigeria in June 2018.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Heartbreaking for England

21:45 , Michael Jones

The equaliser came in the 92nd minute of the game.

Poland 1 - 1 England

21:43 , Michael Jones

A bruising, testing game ends in a draw at the Narodowy Stadium as England have to settle for a point. A blinding finish from Harry Kane put England in front with 20 minutes or so to go but substitute Damian Szymanski scored his first international goal to give Poland an equaliser and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Full-time: Poland 1 - 1 England

21:41 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: It’s over! The points are shared in Poland.

GOAL! Poland 1 - 1 England (Szymanski, 90+2’)⚽️

21:38 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: No they can’t. Poland work the ball down the left side and it comes Moder who expertly spins away from Walker to get the ball into the box. He gives it to Lewandowski who hangs the ball in the air. Szymanski rises above Shaw meets the cross and heads it into the bottom corner! Great goal!

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:37 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Can England hold on to their lead and keep their winning run going?

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:36 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Bednarek picks out Lewandowski with a long ball and the striker brings it under control with a perfect first touch. He cuts inside to the right and targets the far top corner before curling his shot high and wide.

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:34 , Michael Jones

85 mins: The game is becoming a tad stop-starty. Kane is brought down just before the halfway line. Pickford comes up to take the free kick and belts it long towards Kane. He’s got four defenders around him and can’t come away with the ball.

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:29 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Oh! Pickford takes too long on the ball as it comes back to him and his effort to boot it up the pitch is charged down by Swiderski. The ball bounces over the England goalkeeper and almost crosses the line but Pickford manages to grab hold of it just in time. That would have been embarrassing.

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:26 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Phillips wins the ball again in midfield. He’s been superb all night for England and sends a pass up to Kane. Kane sweeps past Linetty who sticks out a leg and brings him down. Another yellow card.

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:25 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Puchacz is the third Polish player to go in the book, this one for a late tackle on Raheem Sterling. England work the ball over to the left before Rice switches the play out to Walker on the right wing. His cross comes in towards Shaw but he’s beaten to the ball and Poland work it away.

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:24 , Alex Pattle

England and Poland players almost come to blows at half-time in Warsaw

Poland 0 - 1 England

21:23 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Harry Kane has now scored in a 15th consecutive World Cup/European Championship qualifier. That’s insane. He challenges Glik for an aerial ball and the defender comes off worse. He seems to jar his knee as he lands and looks in pain as the physios come on.

GOAL! Poland 0 - 1 England (Kane, 72’)⚽️

21:19 , Michael Jones

72 mins: What a strike! Harry Kane steps up for England! Out of nothing Kane produces for England. The ball comes to Phillips just inside of Poland’s half. He knocks it down to Kane who takes a touch and then drills one from 35 yards. The ball swerves at the last moment to take it away from Szczesny and nestle in the back of the net.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:18 , Michael Jones

71 mins: A long ball comes up the pitch and Swiderski manages it flick it on to Lewandowski. He carries it into the middle before hitting one from range. The connection on the shot isn’t great and Pickford is left with a relatively easy save low down.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:16 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Another change for Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak is replaced with Damian Szymanski. All signs from Poland say that want to go and win this.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:13 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Poland have made an attacking change as Karol Swiderski replaces Adam Buksa. They haven’t had much joy in England’s final joy in this half but Puchacz gives the Polish fans something to cheer.

He se drives the ball into the box, shimmies away from Stones and then smokes a shot into the side netting. Good run.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:10 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Shaw swings the free kick into the middle of the box where Maguire wins the header. He knocks it towards the back post as Sterling makes the run. The ball bounces off the bottom of the upright and away from Sterling before Poland clear the danger as the offside flag goes up against the Man City winger.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:07 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Krychowiak loses patience watching Grealish run with the ball. He tracks Grealish as he comes inside and then takes his legs out from under him resulting in a yellow card and an England free kick.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:04 , Michael Jones

57 mins: England have got Poland on the ropes in defence. Sterling is causing some real problems from the right with his movement on the ball. He dribbles it into the box again but doesn’t spot Kane’s run into the six-yard area. Instead he rolls it onto his left foot and has a shot blocked.

Poland 0 - 0 England

21:00 , Michael Jones

54 mins: This is a lot better from England. They’re taking the game to their opponents, making sharp runs into the box from both sides and moving the ball quickly. Phillips is set up with the chance to shoot from range and goes for it. He connects well but the effort sails straight into the hands of Szczesny in goal.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:59 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Sterling shimmies into the box but can’t find space to cross as Dawidowicz blocks his effort. The ball loops over to Shaw who does whip one into the middle but Jan Bednarek clears it before getting cleaned out by Harry Kane trying to win the aerial ball.

CLOSE! Grealish inches away from scoring

20:55 , Michael Jones

Poland 0 - 0 England

48 mins: Kalvin Phillips wins the ball in midfield and pokes it to Mount to send England away on the counter attack. Mount drives to the box before slipping the ball to Grealish. He flows into the left side of the area, cuts back on himself and then sends a low shot across goal. Szczesny dives low and seems to get a fingertip to the ball forcing it wide of the far post but the referee awards a goal kick.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:51 , Michael Jones

Second half: John Stones is fit enough to continue on for England. There are no changes for either team as the Three Lions get the second half underway.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:48 , Michael Jones

Poland have been doing their best to unsettle England. They’re physical imposing themselves into tackles, leaving a bit too much on the players. Glick, in particular, is making himself a nuisance during set pieces.

Both teams are having a go ateach other. This is a test now for the Three Lions.

(Getty Images)

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:39 , Michael Jones

A heated first half ends with the teams on level terms. Poland have created the better chances and they’re making it difficult for England who are getting frustrated out there.

Maguire, Phillips and Glik have all picked up yellow cards. The second half could be spicy.

Half-time: Poland 0 - 0 England

20:37 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Kane gives away a last minute free kick to Poland and the ball comes flying in towards the back post. John Stones is there to work it away for England and then the whistle goes for half-time.

It’s kicking off! There’s a ruckus developing in the middle of the pitch Harry Maguire and Kamil Glik are at the centre of it. Kieran Trippier has come flying off the bench to get involved.

Harry Kane drags Maguire away to diffuse the situation. When everything calms down referee, Daniel Siebertv puts both Maguire and Glik in the book.

What was that about?

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:33 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Grealish is desperate to make something happen for England. He’s switched sides with Sterling and drives inside from the right shaking off defenders as he goes. When he gets into the box he slips a pass into Shaw who crosses it into the six-yard box. Szczesny dives across to punch the ball away but it drop for Phillips who hits one from range only to hit one of the Polish centre-backs.

Two added minutes to play.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:29 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Jack Grealish isn’t too happy out there. He feels as though he should have had a bunch of free kicks but the decisions haven’t been coming his way. This time Linetty leaves a bit too much on him and Grealish does get the decision.

Shaw sends the set piece into the box and Poland clear it for a corner. Mason Mount swings this set piece into the middle but again Poland clear the danger without too much trouble.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:26 , Michael Jones

40 mins:Lewandowski has three runners moving into the England box as he takes the ball down the left side. He cuts back and knocks a teasing ball towards the near post. None of his teammates get close enough to the pass though and it comes safely to Pickford.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:24 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Stones is helped off the pitch but he does a couple of shuttle runs to test his calf and ankle. Play continues without him and England send the ball out for a throw in deep in Poland’s half.

Stones jogs back onto the pitch to continue but Conor Coady has been sent out to warm up by Gareth Southgate.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:22 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Worrying signs for England as John Stones pulls up before kicking the ball out of play and going to ground. He waves on the medical staff for treatment.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:18 , Michael Jones

30 mins: It’s been a tough half an hour for England. Poland have been solid on the counter-attack and they look stronger on the ball. England haven’t managed to properly transition into the final third yet. Poland haven’t let them.

BIG CHANCE! Pickford stops Lewandowski

20:16 , Michael Jones

Poland 0 - 0 England

28 mins: That’s the best chance for the game! Lewandowksi drives the ball inside from the left anf shakes off a couple of tackles. The ball comes loose but he slides after it and manages to tap a pass into Linetty. Lewandowski is back up in a flash and sprints into the box as Linetty chips the ball over to him. He brings it down and looks to flick it over Pickford but the goalkeeper gets both hands to the ball and makes the save!

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:13 , Michael Jones

24 mins: There’s a well fought battle playing out in midfield as both teams try to control the ball press the other back. Walker has pushed up a number of times to help out with Phillips and Rice dropping deeper to cover the defence. Walker wins the ball again and sends it up to Grealish who’s sprinted across to the right side to receive the ball. He carries it to the byline before being dragged down by Kamil Glik. Again though the referee lets play continue.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Almost! England haven’t had a great deal to celebrate but Raheem Sterling makes something happen. He’s given the ball wide on the right and decides to take on Puchacz by shifting the ball towards the byline and sprinting after it. He beats the left-back to the loose ball and whips a pinpoint cross into the box where Kane pops up. The England captain has a free header but he can’t find the target.

CLOSE! Buksa nearly scores for Poland

20:06 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Walker closes down the ball in midfield but it’s played past him and Puchacsz is free to sprint into the vacant space on England’s right flank. He drives the ball forward before swinging a very good cross into the middle. Adam Buksa hangs on the shoulder of Maguire and both men dive for the ball but it flies past them only a couple of inches away from Buksa’s outstretched leg.

Poland 0 - 0 England

20:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Lewandowski weaves his way into the front centre part of England’s penalty area but is closed down by John Stones and Harry Maguire. He slips the ball out to Moder approaching from the left but Walker is on to him quickly and Moder’s shot comes simply through to Jordan Pickford.

Poland 0 - 0 England

19:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: England’s free kick is sent into the box by Shaw. Grealish and Lewandowski tussle to get there with the big Bayern Munich striker going to ground. A failed clearance almost drops for Harry Maguire but the ball bounces too high for him to wrap his foot around.

Poland 0 - 0 England

19:58 , Michael Jones

9 mins: England aren’t getting a lot of the decisions. There’s been a couple of strange decisions against the Three Lions. Kalvin Phillips has been booked for standing on Puchacz’s right left foot as he spun away from a challenge.

Finally England win a free kick as Grealish draws in Jozwiak and shifts the ball away from him at the last moment causing the defender to take him out.

Poland 0 - 0 England

19:54 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Poland have had the better start to the game. Declan Rice is forced to track back and help out Luke Shaw as the home side attack down the right side again. Rice blocks a low cross and gives away a corner. Jakub Moder fires the set piece into the box, Lewandowksi misses the ball as he tries to head it at goal but it comes to Karol Linetty whose shot is cleared by Harry Kane.

Poland 0 - 0 England

19:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Robert Lewandowski gives the ball to Kamil Jozwiak who sends the ball down the right wing for Pawel Dawidowicz. The right back whips in a deep cross and finds Tymoteusz Puchacz arriving at the far side of the box. The Polish left back meets the ball on the volley but his strike is blocked by Kyle Walker.

Poland 0 - 0 England

19:48 , Michael Jones

Kick off: England take the knee just before kick off and are met with a few whistles and boos but nothing like the what they experienced in Hungary a week ago.

Poland kick off the game. A long ball is cleared by Harry Maguire who also wins a free kick for England.

Here come the teams

19:43 , Michael Jones

Robert Lewandowski leads out Poland and receives a loud round of applause from the home crowd. No away fans have been allowed to travel due to Covid-19 so it’s going to be an overwhelming experience for England.

The Three Lions look focused though as Harry Kane leads them onto the pitch. Kick off is next.

Jude Bellingham is ready to be the present and the future of England’s midfield

19:37 , Michael Jones

There is a story behind why Jude Bellingham normally wears the No 22 shirt and it illustrates why England should be excited about their teenage midfield prodigy.

When coming up through Birmingham City’s academy, Bellingham was eager to be fashioned into a No 10, sitting off a striker and letting all the attacking play run through him. Mike Dodds, Birmingham’s head of development, disagreed.

“We sat down with him and we said: ‘We think you’re doing yourself a disservice, we think you can do all of it’,” Dodds told talkSPORT earlier this year.

Jude Bellingham is ready to be the present and the future of England’s midfield

Final words from Gareth Southgate

19:32 , Michael Jones

Speaking to ITV before kick off, Gareth Southgate spoke about England’s mindset and how they plan on dealing with Robert Lewandowski.

“We have to defend as a team. We did that brilliantly in Hungary, we’re in a good rhythm of making sure everyone in the team works for each other and is there for other. “[On dealing with Lewandowski] You’ve got to limit the supply first and foremost and we’ve made our players aware of the areas he likes to attack. “We’ve got to get that balance right. If we think that we’re a team that doesn’t need to work and doesn’t need to do the hard yards then we’ll come unstuck. Tonight will be a good test for us.”

Poland vs England

19:25 , Michael Jones

England have only lost one of their 20 matches against Poland in all competitions, with 12 wins and seven draws, losing 2-0 in Chorzow in a 1974 World Cup qualifier under Sir Alf Ramsey.

It was a defeat that led the Three Lions to fail to qualify for the tournament. However, England are unbeaten in their 17 games against the Poles since.

Another record in sight for Jordan Pickford and England against Poland

19:20 , Michael Jones

Jordan Pickford could be part of another record-breaking England backline on Wednesday night as he singled out his decision-making as his biggest improvement in recent months.

If the Three Lions can avoid conceding during their World Cup qualifier in Poland on Wednesday, they will register their 12th clean sheet of the calendar year, one more than they achieved in 1966 – the current best.

Another record in sight for Jordan Pickford and England against Poland

Poland’s star man

19:14 , Michael Jones

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed the game at Wembley but the country’s record goalscorer is back for this game.

The Bayern Munich striker has 72 goals in 124 caps and has netted 10 goals in just six games for club and country this season. He’s also bagged six goals across the first five games on Poland’s World Cup qualifying campaign and he didn’t play in one of them.

(Getty Images)

Southgate on Poland

19:10 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate isn’t underestimating the threat that Poland pose this evening. He knows England will have to play well, be solid in defence and take their chances when they come.

Poland will come after England. They’re in a precarious situation in Group I as they contend with Hungary and Albania for second place. Victory over the Three Lions tonight would give them a huge boost towards a place at the World Cup next year.

Southgate said: “No two games are the same. The challenge will be different, we’ll have to defend better as a team and they’re going to ask some different types of questions.”

(Getty Images)

Poland out to disrupt England’s seamless surge towards World Cup qualification

19:02 , Michael Jones

For Gareth Southgate, it’s almost going a little too well. The England manager can’t help but compare it to this time last year, when Harry Maguire had been arrested, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were banished from the squad and results took a stutter.

England are currently rolling right over any challenge in their way. They have won successive games 4-0, and the next away to Poland could well put the team on the brink of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Poland out to disrupt England’s seamless surge towards World Cup qualification

England have arrived!

18:56 , Michael Jones

The England team has arrived at the Narodowy Stadium and are preparing for the warm ups. The face a packed home crowd of close to 60,000 fans who will be keen to see them lose.

The players don’t look all that fussed about the prospect.

The rise of Robert Lewandowski from Poland’s third tier to the world’s best player

18:51 , Michael Jones

Poland are dependent on Robert Lewandowski. That hardly comes as aâ¯surprise, since the 33-year-old striker is considered to be the best player in the world by many, having won the best Fifa men’s player award in December 2020.

As Gareth Southgate’s team prepares for a qualifier in Warsaw on Wednesday, Lewandowski should be at the centre of their attention. With 72 goals in 124 games, he is Poland’s all-time top goalscorer.

Lewandowski might be the best centre-forward of his generation, having recently broken Gerd Muller’s record for most goals in the Bundesliga season with 41 but 15 years ago, no one thought Lewandowski would be the best player in the world.

The rise of Robert Lewandowski from Poland’s third tier to the world’s best player

Lewandowski returns

18:45 , Michael Jones

England beat Poland 2-1 when the teams met back in March but the visitors that day were without record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker is back to face England tonight and Gareth Southgate is all too aware of the threat he will pose.

"Any team is going to miss a player of that calibre," he said. "We know he’s one of the best finishers in European football."

Southgate went on to compare Lewandowski with England captain Harry Kane, explaining how both display similar qualities in front of goal..

"They are both very good at holding the play up and bringing team-mates into play," he added.

"They are both outstanding finishers and there aren’t that many old-fashioned number nines, if you like.

"In fact, neither of them are old fashioned in the way they play because of that ability to link and come deeper and play passes in behind, but I suppose a number nine is a focal point of the attack, rather than flexible forwards that might play wide at times or might play as an inside forward."

In any case tonight’s match may be decided on which striker has the better game.

Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland

18:40 , Michael Jones

More from the England manager who says a victory tonight will be a ‘positive step’ towards the World Cup.

Southgate’s side can all but qualify if they pick up all three points against Poland. They’ll eight points clear of the Poles with just four qualifiers remaining.

Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland

Southgate on England’s form

18:38 , Michael Jones

England are back in winning ways after losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a penalty shootout. Gareth Southgate’s side have stepped up during this international break winning both their World Cup qualifiers, against Hungary and Andorra, 4-0.

Despite the Three Lions’ good form Southgate is advising his players not to get too complacent as their toughest test comes this evening against Poland.

“We are in a good moment and the team is playing well,” said Southgate.

“We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well.

“But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge.

“It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other.”

Poland vs England LIVE: Line-ups

18:35 , Alex Pattle

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Kane.

Subs: Johnstone, James, Saka, Bamford, Lingard, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Trippier, Bellingham, Pope.

Poland XI: Szczesny, Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz, Jozwiak, Linetty, Krychowiak, Moder, Buksa, Lewandowski.

Subs: Slisz, Piatkowski, Swiderski, Zalewski, Dragowski, Frankowski, Damian Szymanski, Kaminski, Kedziora, Rybus, Skorupski, Helik.

Poland vs England LIVE

18:28 , Alex Pattle

England are taking on Poland tonight in Warsaw in what is a crunch match at the top of Group I in World Cup qualifying. Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists are currently top of the group with the maximum 15 points from five games, while Poland sit second with 10 points, as they battle for the one automatic qualifying spot to reach Qatar next year.

England won 2-1 when they met at Wembley back in March, thanks to Harry Maguire’s late winner. But this promises to be a different encounter away from home and with Robert Lewandowski – injured six months ago – restored to the Polish line-up as captain and goalscoring talisman.

England are ringing the changes after a 4-0 win over Andorra, with a line-up closely resembling the team which progressed to the final at the Euros set to take to the field once more, with Harry Kane captaining the side and leading the line.