Poland vs England LIVE! World Cup qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Poland vs England - LIVE!

The Three Lions can all but guarantee a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory in Warsaw tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s in-form side have so far shown no hangover from their heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy over recent days.

England beat Hungary 4-0 in a match that was marred by racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham by a section of the home crowd in Budapest last week, before making sweeping changes for another 4-0 rout of minnows Andorra on their return to Wembley on Sunday. Southgate has reverted back to the same XI that beat Hungary this evening.

A 100 per cent record has seen them comfortably occupy top spot in Group I, with a place at the winter tournament next year all but secured with four matches still to play if that run continues here.

But England are likely to face a stern test against Paulo Sousa’s second-placed Poland, who crucially have captain Robert Lewandowski fit and firing.

The Bayern Munich star missed the 2-1 defeat in London in March through injury, but is now firmly back on top form after scoring in big wins over Albania and San Marino, taking his overall tally for his country to 72 goals in 124 senior caps.

Follow Poland vs England LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, including expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Stadion Narodowy...

Read More

Johnson’s £12bn national insurance hike clears the Commons

Williamson breaks silence as Rashford and Itoje respond to mistake

Wales and Scotland swelter as UK basks in September sunshine

England vs Poland latest news

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Southgate reverts to team that beat Hungary

Poland team news: Lewandowski spearheads attack after missing Wembley tie

Prediction: Poland 1-2 England

20:21 , George Flood

33 mins: The pace has really picked up again and Maguire has to be alert inside his own box before England push forward and then botch a two-on-one opportunity.

Story continues

Standard Sport’s James Robson

20:18 , George Flood

We’ve now had good chances for Kane and Lewandowski that you might expect both to put away.

Kane’s mis-timed header was a worse finish - but, running through on goal, Lewandowski would have fancied himself to beat Pickford.

Credit to England’s No1, he was quick off his line and shut down the space.

20:16 , George Flood

28 mins: The wily Lewandowski smartly gets into the gap between Phillips and Walker and connects with a dangerous lofted pass into the England box from Linetty.

He tries to lob Pickford, but can’t get enough hoist on the ball and the Everton goalkeeper gratefully saves.

20:13 , George Flood

26 mins: A little bit of a lull in the first half now as Grealish looks to stretch this Poland defence and is manhandled by Glik near the byline, but no free-kick is awarded.

Like Stones and Lewandowski, the duo then engage in a frank exchange of views.

A real edge to this game so far.

20:08 , George Flood

21 mins: Sterling beats his man to the byline and tees up a cross to the back post for Kane, who tries to head it back across goal and Poland can clear.

He should have done much better with that.

Lewandowski then goes down in a heap after an uncompromising challenge from Stones and the pair exchange words after the free-kick is given.

Stones taking a very physical approach to dealing with the Bayern Munich talisman so far tonight.

Dan Kilpatrick in Warsaw

20:05 , George Flood

It’s already clear this will be a far bigger test than Hungary last week, with the intense atmosphere translating into some spirited Poland attacks.

The hosts have already put more pressure on England’s defence than Hungary managed in 90 minutes.

20:05 , George Flood

18 mins: A sliding Buksa comes within a whisker of connecting with Puchacz’s inviting cross to the back post under pressure from Maguire.

England breathe a sigh of relief.

20:05 , George Flood

18 mins: A sliding Buksa comes within a whisker of connecting with Puchacz’s inviting cross to the back post under pressure from Maguire.

England breathe a sigh of relief.

20:03 , George Flood

14 mins: Solid defending from Walker at one end before England sustain some pressure at the other.

Mount appeals in vain for handball after his ambitious effort from outside the box is blocked.

Kane’s cross then fails to pick out a blue shirt in the middle and is quickly headed away.

20:00 , George Flood

12 mins: Jozwiak somehow gets away with a challenge that was far worse than Phillips’ as England look to apply some pressure, being whistled every time they get on the ball by this home crowd.

Maguire looks to connect with Shaw’s free-kick from the left, but Poland get it away.

Standard Sport’s James Robson

19:58 , George Flood

This could hardly be more in contrast to Sunday’s game against Andorra - which is hardly a surprise.

Poland have put England under a lot of pressure in these opening moments and a hostile crowd only adds to that.

That early booking for Phillips won’t help - particularly as it will feed into a sense of injustice as it looked like a harsh decision.

19:58 , George Flood

9 mins: A good challenge on Rice earns Poland a goal kick after a penetrating run from the West Ham midfielder.

Lewandowski felt the full force of Stones’ forearm during a lively tussle at a free-kick a few moments ago.

This has been a very competitive start, with plenty of challenges flying in and some rather curious decisions from German referee Daniel Siebert.

19:55 , George Flood

7 mins: A harsh early booking for Phillips after a foul on Puchacz, who certainly made the most of it.

A long time for England’s player of the year to negotiate on a caution in the middle of the park.

Dan Kilpatrick in Warsaw

19:54 , George Flood

The applause for the English national anthem was a nice moment but quickly negated by loud boos and whistles when the visiting players took the knee.

The reaction was as loud as in Budapest last week.

19:53 , George Flood

6 mins: This has been a decent start from Poland and Rice has to get across to dispossess Krychowiak.

Poland threaten with an early corner but England scramble away.

19:52 , George Flood

5 mins: Jozwiak earns a goal kick with a decent challenge on Grealish and then appears to accuse Manchester City’s £100m man of simulation.

19:51 , George Flood

3 mins: An early warning for England as a deep Polish cross finds Puchacz, whose powerful volley cannons into Walker and the visitors hastily clear their lines.

19:47 , George Flood

Very loud boos and whistles as the England players take the knee here — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 8, 2021

19:46 , George Flood

Whistles and boos greet the England players taking a knee ahead of kick-off.

So disappointing again.

19:43 , George Flood

Some initial whistles for English anthem drowned out by widespread applause. Quite a nice moment — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 8, 2021

19:42 , George Flood

Initial boos and whistles for ‘God Save the Queen’ give way to thunderous applause inside the Stadion Narodowy.

19:41 , George Flood

Here come the teams in Warsaw!

It’s time for the national anthems.

England eye new clean sheet record

19:35 , George Flood

If England were to win tonight, they would be the first team to emerge victorious against Poland at this stadium for seven-and-a-half years.

Another clean sheet here would also see the Three Lions set a new national record for the most number of shutouts in a single calendar year with 12.

England matched their long-standing 1966 record with an 11th clean sheet of the year against Andorra at Wembley on Sunday.

(PA)

Southgate: England must limit Lewandowski supply

19:29 , George Flood

Speaking to ITV’s Gabriel Clarke ahead of kick-off, Southgate is anticipating a different challenge tonight and says his team will need to defend better with Lewandowski leading the Polish attack.

He says the emphasis is on defending as a team, just as England did successfully in Budapest last week.

“We’ve got to limit the supply [to Lewandowski[ first and foremost,” Southgate said.

19:19 , George Flood

7️⃣0️⃣🆙@sterling7 becomes the 27th player to reach 70 caps for the #ThreeLions 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZWQlXQAQDA — England (@England) September 8, 2021

Southgate on England future

19:11 , George Flood

With England having missed out on European Championship glory by a whisker and now on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup, questions over Gareth Southgate’s contract situation have inevitably been raised again this week.

Southgate is currently contracted to the FA until the tournament in Qatar, though some of his comments after the defeat to Italy in July appeared to cast doubt over how much longer he might be willing to stay on in the role.

However, the 51-year-old does not believe the England players will be distracted by that uncertainty surrounding his own future.

“I wouldn’t think they could care less!” he said. “They aren’t bothered who the manager is at club or country. One comes; one goes. The next one and they get on with it.

“I enjoy working with the team and I would imagine that we won’t even discuss that until after the autumn now.”

(Getty Images)

19:00 , George Flood

Dan Kilpatrick gives his pre-match assessment:

As expected, Gareth Southgate has reverted back to the same starting XI that beat Hungary last week.



Can England all but guarantee their place at the World Cup in Qatar tonight?



Here's @Dan_KP in Warsaw.#POLENG pic.twitter.com/tD1vCAkCVB — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 8, 2021

18:54 , George Flood

England’s players surveying the pre-match scene in Warsaw...

(The FA via Getty Images)

18:37 , George Flood

Lewandowski spearheads Poland’s attack as expected.

Pawel Dawidowicz comes into the side in defence and there are expected returns for the likes of Glik, Bednarek, Jozwiak, Krychowiak and Buksa.

Szczesny, Linetty, Puchacz and Moder all started against San Marino along with Lewandowski, meanwhile.

18:33 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick is in position at the impressive Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw.

The National Stadium in Warsaw is amazing. England will all but book their place in Qatar with a win here tonight. pic.twitter.com/yKQRviEPkc — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 8, 2021

Teams in full

18:29 , George Flood

Poland: Szczesny, Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz, Jozwiak, Linetty, Krychowiak, Moder, Buksa, Lewandowski

Subs: Slisz, Piatkowski, Swiderski, Zalewski, Dragowski, Frankowski, Damian Szymanski, Kaminski, Kedziora, Rybus, Skorupski, Helik

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Kane.

Subs: Johnstone, James, Saka, Bamford, Lingard, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Trippier, Bellingham, Pope

18:24 , George Flood

As expected, Southgate has indeed reverted back to the same starting XI that thumped Hungary 4-0 in Budapest on Thursday night.

England

18:18 , George Flood

The stage is set in Warsaw

18:05 , George Flood

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

England not just preparing for Lewandowski

17:55 , George Flood

So, just how do you solve a problem like Lewandowski?

Southgate insisted this week that England cannot afford to simply focus on the threat posed by the Bayern Munich star.

"They played at Wembley without him and they gave a very good account of themselves," he said.

"We only scored really late on in the game to win it, so of course it's no different if we didn't have Harry Kane or Raheem [Sterling], then they would be a big loss to us.

"The very top players for any team in the world are a loss if you don’t have them and every coach will feel the same way.

"But when we're preparing the team to play against Poland, we're not just looking at Lewandowski.

"We absolutely respect what he brings and we know what a threat he is, but they've got some other very dangerous players as well."

Southgate: England must not be complacent

17:45 , George Flood

England are sitting very pretty indeed on the road to Qatar and a sixth victory from six tonight would all but guarantee their World Cup spot, though Southgate insists that his players cannot risk any hint of complacency creeping in.

After Warsaw, the Three Lions travel to Andorra and host Hungary next month before entertaining Albania and going to San Marino in their final qualifiers in November.

“We are in a good moment and the team is playing well," Southgate said.

"We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well.

"But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge.

"It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other."

(The FA via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

17:38 , George Flood

England won 2-1 when the sides met at Wembley in March but, crucially, Lewandowski missed that match with a knee injury. Even without their talisman, Poland gave England a real fright and the hosts needed that late winner from Maguire.

That night England gifted Poland a goal after a mistake by Stones, and any slip up this time is sure to be punished by Lewandowski.

But England have taken maximum points so far in the group and although it will be a testing night they should take another big step towards Qatar 2022.

Poland 1-2 England

(The FA via Getty Images)

Poland team news

17:37 , George Flood

Unlike for Poland’s trip to London in March, when Harry Maguire smashed in a late winner at Wembley after Harry Kane’s first-half penalty had been cancelled out by Jakub Moder following a dreadful mistake from John Stones, Paulo Sousa does have captain and talisman Robert Lewandowski available tonight.

The Bayern Munich goal machine has enjoyed a typically prolific start to the season in Germany and took his tally for his country to 72 goals in 124 senior caps with the opener in the 4-1 win over Albania last week and a further brace in Sunday’s 7-1 demolition of minnows San Marino.

Poland also made several changes for that latter contest and the likes of Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski, Maciej Rybus, Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski and Adam Buksa will all be pushing to return this evening.

(REUTERS)

England team news

17:25 , George Flood

England’s significant strength in depth has been emphasised by Southgate being able to name completely different starting XIs against Hungary and Andorra, though it needed the spark from substitutes Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount to open the floodgates late on at Wembley on Sunday.

The Three Lions have no new injury worries to contend with tonight, with Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings suspended and Jadon Sancho having returned to Manchester United for treatment on an unspecified knock on Saturday.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin also withdrew from the squad in advance of the trip to Budapest due to injury.

Tyrone Mings (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Southgate is expected to revert back to the same team that cruised past Hungary 4-0 on Thursday in a match marred by the racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham by a section of the home crowd in the second half.

That would see England line up as follows:

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Where to watch Poland vs England

17:21 , George Flood

TV channel: The game is being screened live by ITV with the programme starting at 7.15pm.

There is also a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.45pm.

Live stream: The game can also be viewed online via the ITV website or ITV Hub.

(ES Composite)

Date, kick-off time and venue

17:20 , George Flood

Poland vs England is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off tonight - Wednesday September 8, 2021.

The match will be played at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw.

Welcome to Poland vs England LIVE coverage

17:11 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of England football.

Tonight Gareth Southgate’s in-form side are in Warsaw, where they will hope to all but guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by continuing their 100 per cent record in Group I, but face a potentially tough test against a Polish side spearheaded by Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Stadion Narodowy.