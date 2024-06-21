Poland vs Austria LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Poland vs Austria - LIVE!

Poland and Austria both attempt to get off the mark at Euro 2024 as they return to action in Berlin this evening. Austria were typically front-footed but were narrowly beaten by France in their opening Group D match, while Poland took the lead against the Netherlands despite taking the lead.

Robert Lewandowski could return from injury to hand his country a major boost, having been absent last time out. With a final group-stage match to come against France, Poland know they likely need a win here if they are to maintain realistic hope of reaching the knockout stages at a Euros for just the second time.

Austria have impressed under Ralf Rangnick, their all-action style causing teams plenty of problems since the former Manchester United boss took charge. They too have made it out of their group at the Euros just once, but they will be strong favourites to double that tally should they win here. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Poland vs Austria latest news

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Olympiastadion

How to watch: ITV1

Poland team news: Lewandowski set to return

Austria team news: No fresh injury issues

Standard Sport prediction

Austria team news

14:49 , Matt Verri

Ralf Rangnick is not thought to be contending with any fresh injury issues but his side’s inability to create chances could lead to fresh faces in attack.

Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer could make the XI while Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid are also candidates.

Predicted Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

(AFP via Getty Images)

Poland team news

14:42 , Matt Verri

Poland are optimistic that Robert Lewandowski will be fit to start today’s Euro 2024 fixture against Austria.

A thigh injury kept the Barcelona striker out of the Poles’ first game in Germany, a late defeat to Netherlands after an early Adam Buksa header put them in the lead.

Michal Probierz’s side struggled to create chances outside of set plays however and changes should come in attack with Lewandowski replacing Buksa and Karol Swiderski making his case with a strong cameo off the bench.

Jakub Moder could also get the nod to start in midfield.

Predicted Poland XI: Szczesny; Bendarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Poland vs Austria

14:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4.15pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Poland vs Austria!

Group D is back, with this match followed by Netherland vs France later today.

Poland and Austria are both looking for their first points at Euro 2024, having lost their opening games. Can’t afford another defeat here.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST in Berlin.