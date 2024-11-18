Poland v Scotland LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images)

Scotland face Poland in the final match of their Nations League group stage campaign, with Steve Clarke’s side looking to avoid relegation from Group A1.

The Scots secured a home win over Croatia at Hampden Park last week to end their long winless run, thanks to a goal from John McGinn, and that result left them level on points with tonight’s opponents but still at the bottom of the group.

Clarke’s men know that nothing other than a win will do this evening, and they face a Poland side that was beaten 5-1 by Portugal in Porto last week.

However, the Scots know they will need to be better – and more clinical – than they were when these two sides met in September, when a last-minute penalty gave Poland a 3-2 win at Hampden Park.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and reaction below:

Poland v Scotland LIVE

Scotland travel to Warsaw in their final Nations League group match, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT | Live on Viaplay YouTube

Steve Clarke’s side need to win to avoid relegation from Group A1

Scotland beat to Croatia 1-0 last time out, while Poland lost 5-1 against Portugal

Team news

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Scotland have no new injury concerns after their win over Croatia last week, so expect to see a similar line-up to last time out.

Craig Gordon will likely continue in goal with the same back four, while Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean likely to anchor midfield.

John McGinn may have earned himself a spot in the starting eleven after his winning goal, though it remains to be seen if he will play deeper or in a more advanced role as he has done for his club recently.

Ben Doak – who assisted McGinn – and Scott McTominay will retain their places on the right and centre of the forward line. Upfront, Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway will hope he did enough to retain his place, though Lyndon Dykes could make a return.

Poland have a number of injuries within their squad, with Robert Lewandowski currently out alongside Jan Bednarek and Bartosz Bereszynski. In addition, Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski was injured in the warm-up before Friday’s match.

Is Poland v Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, team news, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

16:20 , Chris Wilson

When is Poland vs Scotland?

The match takes place on Monday 18 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Kazimierz Górski National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Where can I watch the match?

Viaplay holds the rights to all of Scotland’s competitive home and away matches until 2028. They made a last minute deal with ITV to show the Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal but the last two outings have been aired on YouTube channels run by Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association.

Unless another late deal is done the match will only be available online via YouTube, on the Viaplay International channel.

Poland v Scotland LIVE

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Scotland travel to Warsaw to face Poland in the final round of fixtures in Nations League Group A1, with Steve Clarke’s side looking to leapfrog their opponents to avoid relegation.

A John McGinn goal gave the Scots a famous win against Croatia last week at Hampden Park, and though they still sit bottom of their group, a win over Poland would mean they avoid relegation at their expense.

Scotland know nothing other than a win will do tonight, with Poland – who lost 5-1 to Portugal last time out – needing just a point to stay above Steve Clarke’s men.

And despite that bruising defeat in Porto, Poland know they have enough to beat the Scots, having won 3-2 with a last-minute at Hampden in September.

Poland v Scotland LIVE

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s match between Scotland and Poland.

It’s straight-out battle to stay in the Nations League’s ‘A’ league, with Scotland needing a win to leapfrog their opponents in the group.

And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.