Poland Tractor Market Report 2022-2028: Market to Add an Additional 4556 Vehicles as Demand Increases for Autonomous or Self-Driving Tractors

Company Logo

Polish Tractor Market

Polish Tractor Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poland tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2021-2028

In 2021, the 51-100 HP segment accounted for the largest market share based on horsepower. Poland has over 37.8 million food consumers and is the fifth-largest tractor market in Europe.

The country witnessed a massive increase in agricultural and industrial productivity and farm mechanization. In 2020, Poland exported USD 820 million worth of tractors. The major export markets of Polish farm tractors include Germany, Russia, the UK, Ukraine, and Turkey.



Poland's government plans to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural products exported by 2025, with the share of agricultural exports growing rather slowly. The government identifies regions according to their current production of export foods and their potential to increase production with the help of new institutional reforms.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2020, Poland imported USD 1.8 billion worth of tractors, of which 24.7% was from the Netherlands, 21.0% from Germany, and 10.7% from France.

The Poland tractor market grew by 40.8% in 2021 from 2020. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to a favorable climate in 2021.

The Polish government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

The technology needs of Polish farmers are diverse. The country's agricultural economy is progressing towards larger-scale commercial production and greater productivity, shifting away from subsistence agriculture and labor-intensive farming practices.

The Western region industry witnessed the highest growth rate of CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. Technological improvements such as IoT-based sensor networks, weather forecasting, etc., in Western region agricultural production, can create awareness of new tractors and improved implements, which will help increase farm yields.

Story continues

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Use of Energy-efficient Tractors



The Polish government aims to improve the living conditions of those who are part of the agricultural supply chain and sustainably provide essential equipment. This aim joins an already announced objective to reduce total greenhouse gas (GHC) emissions by around 40% by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. The adoption of energy-efficient tractors will enable the fulfillment of these objectives and boost the Poland tractor market.



Use of Non-conventional Fuels in Tractors



Manufacturers in Poland focus on the development of alternate fuel-based tractors. Tractors that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), propane, diesel, and kerosene are available these days.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY HP TYPE



In 2021, the 50-100 HP segment recorded high growth in Poland. The primary factor for the steady growth of the medium-power range of tractors is the high business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. The demand for 101-180 HP tractors is expected to increase in Poland during the forecast period. Poland is a major industry for low to medium-HP tractors owing to its small and medium-scale farms and intensive farming. This segment mainly includes semi-trailer tractors with a customer base of medium-scale agriculture and hobby farmers.



Above 180 HP tractors are mainly used in large-scale farms. Large farms, more than 30 hectares, in Poland account for more than 9% of the total land holdings.

This drives the demand for above 180 HP tractors, which will continue during the forecast period. Above 180 HP tractors have applications in large farms with extensive farming operations and non-farming activities. The sales of Above 180 HP tractors in the Poland tractor market are expected to remain steady during the forecast period as farm sales are likely to remain the same in the coming years.

INSIGHTS BY WHEEL DRIVE



The Poland tractor market is dominated by mid-range HP 2WD tractors, which accounted for a market share of 98.2%. 2WD tractors are the most preferred tractors by farmers in the country. The low relative cost of ownership and numerous features and haulage power make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers. The majority shares of the 2-wheel drive tractors segment are held by New Holland, John Deere, and Kubota.



Industry players redesign their 2WD tractors with more power and features so that farmers can upgrade their tractors as per their requirements. They try adding features like fuel efficiency and comfort for operations in confined spaces to attract more customers. Thus, manufacturers now customize their products according to the industry and end-user requirements.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

New Holland and John Deere dominated the Poland tractor market with a collective industry share of over 20% in 2021. The threat of rivalry is high in Poland's agriculture tractor market since more than 39% of the share is held by the top five players.

Deere & Company showcased their fully autonomous tractor for massive agricultural productivity at CES 2022 in January 2022. After 2022, farmers will be able to purchase this.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. introduced a vineyard robot that offers a variety of benefits, including greater safety, cost savings, output, and versatility in October 2021.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (Units) in 2021 Units13966 Units Forecasted Market Value (Units) by 2028 Units18522 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Poland

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Deutz-Fahr

Escorts

JCB

Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co.

Yanmar

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Value Chain Analysis

8.3 Agricultural Land-Holding Structures

8.4 Common Agricultural Policy & Eu Agricultural Expenditure

8.5 Import & Export Analysis

8.6 Technological Advances



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Labor Shortages in Agriculture Sector

9.2 Market Size & Forecast



10 Horsepower

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Less Than 50 HP

10.4 50 Hp-100 HP

10.5 101 Hp-180 HP

10.6 Above 180 HP



11 Drive Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 2-Wheel Drive

11.4 4-Wheel Drive



12 Region

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Northern

12.4 Eastern

12.5 Western

12.6 Southern



13 Market Opportunities & Trends

13.1 Technological Advances in Tractor Technology

13.1.1 GPS Technology

13.1.2 High Demand for Autonomous or Self-Driving Tractors

13.2 Shortage of Agricultural Laborers

13.3 Decrease in Carbon Emission

13.4 Use of Non-Conventional Fuels in Tractors



14 Market Growth Enablers

14.1 Assistance to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

14.2 Increased Farm Mechanization



15 Market Growth Restraints

15.1 Lack of Awareness of Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations

15.1.1 Lack of Education Among Farmers in Poland

15.2 High Demand for Used & Rental Tractors



16 Five Forces Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj8o2s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



