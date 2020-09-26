Poland reports 1,584 daily coronavirus cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ruda Slaska

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, close to Friday's record high, the health ministry said, taking the country closer to reimposing restrictions.

On Friday, the country of 38 million reported 1,587 new infections.

The ministry said that Poland will likely announce new restrictions as it expects high daily numbers in new coronavirus cases to continue.

Poland has reported 85,980 infections and 2,424 deaths in total.

Poland was at first successful in containing the outbreak, but cases began rising in the summer as more people travelled for holidays and attended weddings.

Many Poles have begun to disregard recommendations to wear face masks since the removal in May of most restrictions on movement imposed in March and April.

Schools and kindergartens reopened on Sept. 1.





