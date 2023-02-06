Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills

·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Patriot missile batteries that Poland acquired from the U.S. last year have been deployed to the country's capital Warsaw as part of military exercise, according to Poland's defense ministry.

Poland is taking additional steps to strengthen its defensive capabilities as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine enters its second year later this month.

At least three ground-to-air missile launchers were seen Monday at Warsaw’s Bemowo airport.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter over the weekend that the redeployment of the missile batteries from their base in Sochaczew, central Poland, to Warsaw was “an important element to the training" of the 3rd Warsaw Brigade of Missile Air Defense.

The Patriot batteries are part of Poland’s multibillion dollar armaments purchases from the U.S., South Korea and elsewhere.

Poland has also received Patriot batteries from Germany, to boost its air defenses in the east, where a stray missile came from across the border with Ukraine and killed two civilians last year.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports

    TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'

    "If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

    India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year. “This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean,” said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Prosecutors Feared They'd Have To Prove Trump Wasn't Legally Insane, Book Says

    Lawyers in New York mulled the prospect as potential charges were considered over Trump's business records, according to a new "inside account."

  • Trump’s 2016 campaign to pay $450k in NDA lawsuit settlement

    Many ex-Trump campaign staffers are now no longer under gag orders

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

    Justices aren’t “masters of information security protocol,” the staff says

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc. Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

  • North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

    China has been accused of not putting enough effort into the denuclearization of North Korea, but recent developments should be enough for Beijing to take a more active role in the process