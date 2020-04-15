Poland should raise rates quickly when economy normalises - central banker

WARSAW (Reuters) - A recession in Poland caused by the coronavirus crisis could be accompanied by price increases, central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Wednesday, while a second rate-setter said he hopes the cost of borrowing can rise soon as normality returns.

Poland's central bank has cut rates twice in the space of a month to help support the economy, like others largely shut down as part of measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the benchmark rate now at 0.5%.

Rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski was quoted by state-run news agency PAP as saying he would support raising rates as soon as conditions allow.

"The scope for further rate cuts is not significant ... It seems that a benchmark rate at the level of 1.5% is optimal for the Polish economy under normal conditions. As soon as it is possible I will be voting to raise rates," Zyzynski told PAP.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, fellow central banker Kropiwnicki said he feared a recession caused by the pandemic could be accompanied by rising prices.

"I am very afraid that the ... lifting of administrative orders and bans will result in unusual symptoms in the economy," Kropiwnicki wrote.

"Delayed demand will affect the market like a 'flood wave'. It will find supply shortages caused by the collapse of companies and difficulties in recreating supply and cooperation chains."

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party plans to gradually lift lockdown measures from next week. Restrictions on public life imposed from mid-March are estimated to cost Poland some 10 billion zlotys ($2.41 billion) every day or two.

"When the economy returns to normal operation, it will be possible for a while to stimulate it with a low cost of money, but later you will have to return with rates to higher levels. I hope we can do it relatively quickly," Zyzynski also said.

In addition to cutting rates Poland's central bank has also announced large-scale treasury bond purchases and long-term refinancing operations and said it will do whatever is needed to limit the economic impact of the outbreak.

As of Wednesday the coronavirus had infected 7,408 and killed 268 in Poland, a country of around 38 million people.





(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alan Charlish; Editing by Catherine Evans)