Poland plans revenue surcharge on Netflix and others

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans to introduce a 1.5% surcharge on the revenue of video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix, its Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday.

"This will not be a tax, this will be a surcharge the culture minister wants to impose on (such) companies that generate profits thanks to Poland," Koscinski told a teleconference with journalists.

According to the ministry of culture, the surcharge, dubbed "Netflix tax" by Polish media, will be paid directly to the Polish Film Institute, a state cultural agency.


