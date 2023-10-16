Poland faces bitter battle as Donald Tusk's opposition gains edge in election

Donald Tusk preparing to address supporters in Warsaw after the Polish elections - Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images

Poland’s main opposition grouping has claimed victory over the country’s Eurosceptic government in an election seen as the most important since the collapse of communism in 1989.

An exit poll released shortly after voting finished at 9pm on Sunday gave the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party 36.8 per cent of the vote, which would translate into 200 MPs in the 460-seat parliament.

The centre-Right Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, led by Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, won 31.6 per cent, raising the possibility it could seek to form a governing coalition.

While PiS may be the biggest party in the 460-seat lower house of the Polish parliament, it will fall short of the 231 seats needed to secure a majority.

The party, which was seeking a third successive term in office, could try to work as a minority government or try to strike a coalition agreement.

However, its attempts to do so are likely to be hamstrung after no other parties expressed a willingness to work with it during the run-up to Sunday’s vote.

This could open the door for Mr Tusk, who was prime minister of Poland for seven years from 2007, to cobble together a coalition with one or both of two other opposition groupings, the New Left and the Third Way.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, casts his vote - Kacper Pempel/Reuters

All of the groupings are desperate to unseat PiS and have said they could work together to do so.

Speaking on Sunday evening, a jubilant Mr Tusk hailed “the end of the bad times”.

He said the election results marked “the end of the Law and Justice government”.

“Poland wins, democracy wins,” Mr Tusk added.

But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS leader, suggested his party could yet retain power, saying that it had “won its third election in a row”.

The vote brought an end to a bitter election campaign, full of vitriolic personal attacks that reflected Poland’s deep political divides.

It was set against a turbulent backdrop of war in Ukraine, economic uncertainty and fears over migration.

Poland’s Election Committee said that turnout throughout the day was well above that of the last election in 2019.

Footage of long queues outside polling stations in numerous towns and villages also indicated that Poles had been galvanised to vote in an election that many believe could define the country’s path for years to come.

PiS, which made attacking Mr Tusk’s character a feature of its own campaign, claimed that an opposition victory would destroy Poland’s independence and hand it over to foreign governments.

Speaking just before rules kicked in on Saturday morning that prohibited further campaigning, Mr Kaczynski took one final swipe at Mr Tusk, saying that Poland cannot be governed by “people who have their headquarters in Berlin, Moscow or Paris”.

A woman votes during Poland's election - Omar Marques/Getty Images

PiS also claimed that a government led by Mr Tusk would let migrants flood into the country, with senior figures saying only their government can prevent Poland from being turned into “another Lampedusa”.

The opposition, for their part, said that eight years of PiS rule had been defined by a steady attack on the pillars of Polish democracy such as the rule of law and the free press – which, if not ended, could usher in a new era of a one-party state, as well as threaten Poland’s position in the European Union.

With the stakes high, Poles will pore over the exit poll results until the official result becomes clear.

But if no clear winner emerges when the formal election result is announced on Tuesday, Poland could face a protracted bout of political horsetrading.

Parties will jostle to form a government before the first sitting of the new parliament, which has to be within 30 days of the general election, according to the Polish constitution.

