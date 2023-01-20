Poland may defy Germany and send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, hints minister

Germany is coming under growing pressure to allow Leopard battle tanks to be sent to Ukraine (AP)

Poland may defy Germany and send Leopard tanks to Ukraine to arm it for a spring offensive against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, a minister hinted on Friday.

Ahead of crunch talk at a US air base in Germany over boosting support for Kyiv, Germany is coming under growing pressure to allow Leopard tanks to be supplied.

So far Berlin is refusal to permit the deployment of Leopards by allies, or send them itself, unless America supplies Abrams tanks.

But Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told RMF FM radio: “ If there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such non-standard action ... but let's not anticipate the facts."

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said his government was expecting "strong decisions" from defence leaders of NATO and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine's ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.

The meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the latest in a series since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, and where future weapons supplies will be discussed, particularly of Germany's Leopard 2 tanks used by armies across Europe.

Britain has led the way on committing tanks, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace having announced that around a dozen Challenger IIs will be supplied to Kyiv.

He said on Friday morning: ““The UK is leading international support for Ukraine by becoming the first nation to donate modern, Western main battle tanks.

“It is crucial that we build on this momentum supported by our international partners, who are determined like us, to ensure that Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion fails.”

France is considering send Leclerc tanks.

Poland and other allies are also ready to send Leopards but so far German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reluctant to give the go-ahead for the German-built models to be used in the war.

Ukraine and Russia have both relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, which have been destroyed in their hundreds during the conflict that Putin started on February 24 2022 .

"We are, in fact, now waiting for a decision from one European capital, which will activate the prepared chains of cooperation regarding tanks," Mr Zelensky said in a video address on Thursday night.

"We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting tomorrow. We are expecting strong decisions. We are expecting a powerful military aid package from the United States," he said.

The United States on Thursday announced new military assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $2.5 (£2) billion, including hundreds of armoured vehicles and support for Ukraine's air defence.

The aid includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement. In total, the United States has committed more than $27.4 (£22) billion in security aid to Ukraine since the invasion began.

German government sources have said Berlin would move on the Leopard tanks issue if Washington agreed to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Abrams tanks were not included in Thursday's announcement by the United States.

Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier, however, that he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive US and German tanks simultaneously.

"I'm not aware of any such stipulation," Pistorius told German ARD television when asked if that meant Abrams and Leopards had to be delivered at the same time, a position that leaves open the possibility of an agreement on Friday.

Ukraine's allies in the West have wanted to avoid NATO appearing to confront Russia directly and demurred on sending the Kyiv government their most potent weaponry.

Ukraine needed the tanks to defend itself, recapture occupied land, and did not plan to attack Russia, Mr Zelensky told ARD television on Thursday.

"From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, you hear one thing: Ukraine needs tanks. Tanks are the key to ending the war properly. It is time to stop trembling before Putin and take the final step," tweeted Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns travelled in secret to Ukraine's capital Kyiv to meet Mr Zelensky, according to a US official.

The official declined to say when the visit took place. The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, said it took place at the end of last week. The Post said Mr Burns briefed Mr Zelensky on his expectations on Russia's military plans.

Fighting continued to be most intense in the strategic industrial region known as the Donbas on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, Ukrainian military officials said on Thursday night.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces shelled the town of Bakhmut, Russia's main target in Donetsk province, which combined with Luhansk province forms the Donbas.

Soledar, about 20 km (12 miles) from Bakhmut, also came under fire.

Russian forces say they control Soledar, while Ukrainian sources say their military is still fighting in the salt mine town.

"Ukrainian forces have practically stabilised the front around Bakhmut," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on YouTube.

"As of today, Russia is turning Soledar into a military hub. And they are trying to redirect troops towards the towns of Spirne and Bilohorivka - just inside the Luhansk region."