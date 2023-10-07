Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

A row over planned changes to Europe's migration rules overshadowed an EU summit Friday, although supporters of the reform vowed opposition from Poland and Hungary would not derail it.

The Polish and Hungarian leaders did prevent the leaders from including migration in a joint statement of the summit's conclusions, causing the meeting to end on a sour note.

That forced European Council president Charles Michel to issue a separate statement in his name about asylum policy and border protection, and the French and German leaders said the legislative process on the issue would continue as planned.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who hosted the summit in Granada, dismissed concerns about the clash.

"The most important thing is what our interior ministers achieved a few weeks ago with the agreement on crisis regulation, because that is what is really relevant in political terms," he said.

But the gathering did hand Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is facing a general election this weekend, and Hungary's Viktor Orban a stage on which to brandish populist credentials for their domestic audiences.

Morawiecki boasted that his "veto" on a joint statement on migration "meant that this process will not proceed and Poland has a chance to stop it".

He said the "illegal migration disease has been plaguing Europe for years."

Poland and Hungary are demanding a right to veto the measures, which are aimed at sharing out responsibilities for arriving asylum seekers across all bloc countries.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Germany steps up border controls to combat migrant surge

Slovakia's neighbours boost border checks to stem illegal migrant flows

Italy impounds charity ship that rescued nearly 200 migrants at sea