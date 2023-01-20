Poland heaps pressure on Germany to send tanks to front line

Welders work on the Senator APC after Canada's defence minister announced the supply of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine - CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

Poland is ready to take "non-standard" action if Germany opposes sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told private radio RMF FM on Friday.

Asked whether sending tanks to Ukraine would be possible even with Germany opposition, Jablonski said, "I think that if there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such non-standard action ... but let's not anticipate the facts."

It comes after Nato allies warned that Germany must drop its opposition to sending tanks to Ukraine or Vladimir Putin’s forces could gain the upper hand in the war.

Last night Britain and the US were at the forefront of an international pressure campaign calling on Berlin, which holds the export licence for Leopard II tanks, to send them to Ukraine and allow other nations to do so.

Why Olaf Scholz holds the future of the Ukraine conflict in his hands

Friday’s Ramstein meeting of Ukraine and its allies will discuss the hardware of war. There will be pledges of howitzers and personnel carriers, air defences and mortar radars, ammunition consumption and rocket-propelled logistics chains. Everything that Kyiv needs to continue its resistance against Russia’s invasion. But one question will loom above all others. Will Germany agree to send Leopard II tanks? Or at least allow other allies to re-export theirs?

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 January 2023



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/johkRTuMp8 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 20, 2023

