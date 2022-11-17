Poland chooses Geely Holding Group for EV platform

FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

WARSAW (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings will supply ElectroMobility Poland (EMP) with a modular electric vehicle platform that will form the basis of its Izera range, the companies said on Thursday.

The Izera is a key element in Polish efforts to harness the switch to electric vehicles to help its auto sector catch up with regional rivals including the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"Poland plays an important role in the European automotive industry and I am convinced that this agreement will enable a faster transition to electric driving, creating wider economic opportunities in the field of electromobility," Daniel Donghui Li, chief executive of Geely Holding Group, said in a statement.

The Izera will use Geely's SEA platform, the companies said, making it the first company from outside the Geely group to do so. The platform comprises the mechanical and software elements that form the bais of the car.

The first vehicles will be produced at EMP's plant in Jaworzno, southern Poland.

