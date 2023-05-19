Poker Face to Platonic: the seven best shows to stream this week

Photograph: Peacock/2022 Peacock TV LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Pick of the week

Poker Face

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is a beer-glugging casino worker with an infallible ability to detect lies. After her friend is killed and Charlie attracts the baleful attention of casino security by poking around, she’s forced to go on the road where she uses her inbuilt bullshit detector to work as a detective. The case-of-the-week format can feel formulaic but the show’s trump card is the warmth Lyonne brings to the role – her gift elicits honesty from everyone near her but she uses her powers for good, seeking understanding rather than vindication. Adrien Brody, in fine, scenery-chewing form, co-stars as the casino manager – unnerved and fascinated by Charlie’s peculiar skills.

Now TV & Sky Max, from Friday 26 May

***

Platonic

No sex please … Seth Rogen as Will and Rose Byrne as Sylvia in Platonic. Photograph: Paul Sarkis/Apple

Male-female friendship is an under-explored subject – the temptation is always to add sexual tension to any relationship. This sitcom starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen is all the better for not taking that route: when old friends Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen) reconnect in mid-life, it’s obvious that they have chemistry but as friends only. Platonic is good at communicating a frequently unspoken reality of ageing – namely that lots of people don’t change that much, they just feel like they should. Once Sylvia and Will are back in each other’s lives, amusing disruption to so-called maturity soon ensues.

Apple TV+, from Wednesday 24 May

***

Prehistoric Planet

David Attenborough’s vocal presence gives this spectacular series (now into season two) the feel of a speculative, sci-fi blockbuster version of the kind of glorious natural history programming consistently churned out by the BBC. We’re dealing with Earth’s deep past here, stunningly rendered by the visual effects team behind films such as The Lion King and The Jungle Book. It’s an uncanny and freakishly convincing viewing experience, as triceratops butt heads, tiny T rex babies pop out of eggs and pterodactyls soar above. PH

Apple TV+, from Monday 22 May

Story continues

***

MerPeople

You may not be aware of the phenomenon of mermaiding but, according to this self-consciously quirky series, swimming and parading in a life-size mermaid fin is now a half-billion dollar industry. But where did it come from? Hannah Mermaid claims to have been “the first professional freelance mermaid in the world” and seems proud at this eccentric hobby’s growth. But is it just playing dress-up? The mermaids interviewed here would furiously disagree – to some of them, it’s both a personal identity and a performance art form. PH

Netflix, from Tuesday 23 May

***

American Born Chinese

BFF … Ben Wang and Jim Liu in American Born Chinese. Photograph: Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney

“This is Wei-Chen. He’s Chinese like you.” Jin Wang’s schoolteacher isn’t quite right – Wei-Chen is actually Taiwanese. But in all other respects, she’s doing a reluctant Jin a favour by introducing him to his new best friend. This comedy-drama is adapted from a graphic novel by Gene Lueng Yang – it’s a heady blend of immigrant story, coming-of-age drama and metaphysical martial arts fantasy, courtesy of regular and often startling lurches into arcane battles connected to Chinese mythology. Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ben Wang star.

Disney+, from Wednesday 24 May

***

James May: Oh Cook!

The Top Gear retirement community that is Prime Video opens its doors again, this time disgorging a second series of James May’s cooking show. May’s kitchen shtick continues to be a mix of everyman bafflement and mild curiosity about more refined culinary techniques, only with a minor twist – May is now edging away from banter in the direction of practical advice, albeit offered without any real confidence. Of course, May’s incompetence is, in itself, a performance; but anything that gets more people into the kitchen is surely a good thing.

Prime Video, from Wednesday 24 May

***

Fubar

For his first leading role in a TV series, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a deadpan but fearsome former CIA operative whose capacity for ultra-efficient violence is only matched by his dry wit. He’s lured out of retirement for one last job – only to find himself working alongside a younger agent Emma (Monica Barbaro) who also happens to be his daughter. Turns out that father and daughter have been lying to each other – neither knew the truth about each other’s work until now. Generation gap hilarity (with a side order of lethal force) follows.

Netflix, from Thursday 25 May