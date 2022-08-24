Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location

·5 min read
Oxford, MS Pokemoto

Hawaiian Poke Bowl Restaurant
Hawaiian Poke Bowl Restaurant

Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi

Burleson, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.

“We are very excited to be opening our first Pokemoto location in Mississippi, especially in Oxford - the home of the University of Mississippi. This opening marks one of our first franchise locations to move through the entire "sales, training, opening” cycle since we acquired Pokemoto. While it’s great to sell a franchise, it is even more important to get them open” said Michael Roper, CEO. “Our current strategy focuses on the expansion of Pokemoto through both corporate and franchise locations. Oxford Mississippi is a franchise location with a strong franchise partner who has many ties to the local community – which we believe is a great combination. I look forward to this week’s celebratory events and beyond.”

Charlie Dyer, the Oxford Pokemoto franchisee commented “Providing vibrant, flavorful dishes with a Korean flair, Pokémoto’s colorful, whole-foods approach is customizable for each of our guests.” Dyer continued “Whether a customer is calorie-counting, keto-conscious, vegan or prefers the taste of fresh superfoods, Pokémoto creates healthy, nutritious meals, featuring exciting texture and flavor profiles and I’m excited to serve the great community of Oxford.”

Roper continued, “Our Mississippi opening is just the start to what we believe will be a very busy second half of 2022. We have open or coming soon Pokemoto eateries in 13 states, 43 franchise agreements sold to date and 10 locations currently under construction. We continue to expand our sales efforts by adding two new franchise sales managers to our team, pursuing military veteran partners with an aggressive discounted initial franchise fee, expanding our social media presence and working on new ways to communicate with potential franchise owners out there while adding new states where we can sell franchises – we are open for business!”

Pokemoto’s strategy focuses on growth through both company owned and franchise locations. Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened. Pokemoto franchises offer a low cost of build out, protected territories, little to no cooking, ease of operation and low labor requirements. Poke bowls and boba teas are trending in the restaurant industry space, millennial and Gen Z driven, customizable and totally “Instagramable.” Pokemoto’s goal is to become a significant player in the poke segment of the restaurant industry.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com.

About Pokemoto
Pokemoto (www.pokemoto.com) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

