Pokemon, stuffed animals and skull-expanding surgeries: All part of this Texas boy's life

Liz Smith sits with her son Holden, 6, on his bed in their home near Dripping Springs. Holden was born with Pfeiffer syndrome, which causes the bones in his skull to fuse prematurely.

Six-year-old Holden Smith says he has "a trillion" Pokémon cards, but his favorite one is Koraidon — a fighting dragon. At his home near Dripping Springs, Texas, he shows off his stuffed animals, especially the ones his brother Everett, 7, won from claw machines.

He and his mother, Liz Smith, sit on the floor and play The Genius Square game — which is a lot like Tetris but in board game form. "On your marks, get set ... Go!" Holden shouts. And then "I beat you!" he says when he solves the puzzle before his mother can.

This August, Holden will start kindergarten, just down the street from his subdivision. What he's looking forward to: "To not be bullied," Holden said.

Holden is one of 1 in 100,000 children born with a genetic disorder called Pfeiffer syndrome. It is associated with more than 25 mutations on one of two fibroblast growth factor receptor genes. This syndrome causes syndromic craniosynostosis — when the bones in a child's skull fuse prematurely, not allowing the skull to grow with the child.

This causes Holden to have shallow eye sockets, which affect his vision and give him the appearance of having bulging eyes. His face is pushed in, which affects his breathing and makes childhood respiratory illnesses more difficult for him and makes kids like him prone to sleep apnea. He also has some hearing loss because his eustachian tubes are compressed. Pfeiffer syndrome is also associated with abnormally large thumbs and big toes. Elbows and shoulder joints also can be fused.

Holden has now had three surgeries to expand his skull and two surgeries to realign his eyes and improve his vision. A final surgery between ages 8 to 11 will move his face forward and give him what his mother says is a "more typical" look. She doesn't use "normal," she said, because "God knows what normal is."

Liz Smith plays a game with her sons Holden, center, and Everett, right. Holden has had three surgeries to expand his skull and two surgeries to improve his vision since he was 16 months old.

Discovering Holden

The Smiths didn't know anything was different about Holden until after he was born. He had unusually big eyes, Liz Smith said. She thought he would grow into them.

They went through months of seeing specialists before Holden was accurately diagnosed. By this time, the Smiths had found Dr. Jeffrey Fearon at the Craniofacial Center in Dallas and a specialist in syndromic craniosynostosis surgeries.

When Holden was 16 months old, he had his first surgery with Fearon — a cranial vault remodel to spread the skull bones apart to allow for new growth and give Holden space for his brain. As part of that surgery, Fearon had genetic testing done that confirmed Holden had Pfeiffer syndrome.

As he has grown, Holden has returned to Dallas for additional cranial vault remodel surgeries to continue to expand his skull. The second was when he was 2. The third was when he was 4. These surgeries allowed Holden's brain to continue to have space to grow, allowing Holden to remain cognitively normal.

Fearon decides when to do each surgery based on the impact the fused skull is having on breathing, vision and development, but, in general, he likes to wait at least until after a child turns 1. He monitors children using specialized MRIs, eye exams and even a catheter into the skull to determine the amount of pressure inside the skull, which can indicate that a skull expansion surgery is necessary sooner rather than later.

Fearon is now doing research into how to get the most "normal"-looking kid with less impact on development in the fewest, safest operations.

Liz Smith shows a baby picture of her son Holden. The Smiths went through months of seeing specialists before Holden was diagnosed with Pfeiffer syndrome.

Those special eyes

At the same time that the Smiths were meeting with Fearon, they also began to talk about not just his skull but his eyes. Holden had poor vision in his left eye. His eyes were misaligned. His left eye was more out and up than it should have been. He also didn't have good depth perception.

When the eyes are misaligned, the brain decides which eye to rely on and which eye to essentially turn off, said Dr. Jane Edmond, director of the Mitchel & Shannon Wong Eye Institute at the University of Texas Dell Medical School. Edmond, a pediatric neuro-ophthalmologist at Dell Children's Medical Center, has been seeing Holden since he was a toddler.

Realigning the eyes "can be really challenging," Edmond said, but it's necessary to give kids depth perception, which is used for things like playing sports and, eventually, driving.

It's also necessary because of the psychosocial elements, Edmond said. She points to studies of people with misaligned eyes, called strabismus. Around age 5 or 6, they start to be bullied, she said. One 2011 study of children ages 8 to 12 in the Journal of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus found that when children were shown pictures of kids with strabismus and those without, they said they were less likely to sit next to the kids with strabismus than the kids without.

By adulthood, Edmond said, people with strabismus are less likely to make eye contact and they are highly self-conscious. That can affect things like job opportunities and social life, she said.

Edmond's goal for Holden: to "make him as typical as we can."

For some kids with strabismus, also known as lazy eye, patching the good eye can help strengthen the bad eye. The Smiths had done that with Holden as a baby, and they continue to put drops in to blur his right eye so he will rely more on the left eye. Patching the eyes and drops were not going to realign the eyes to the extent Holden needed.

The first eye surgery when he was 3 was the biggest one. Holden had had an MRI done, which seemed to indicate he had all six muscles of the eye, but that they were just weak. When Edmond got Holden into the operating room, it became clear that he was missing the muscle that allows the eye to look downward.

They couldn't just add a muscle, she said. "We have to deal with what we've got," Edmond said.

Edmond used a procedure that she had lectured on before, but had never performed. She took another muscle, which makes the eye go up, and turned it into a muscle that would make the eye go down by rerouting it. It worked.

A year later, she worked on the right eye to improve its alignment as well.

Now, Holden looks straight ahead with eyes that are aligned. He can look down as well. He sees 20/20 in his right eye and 20/50 in his left. His depth perception has improved as well.

Liz Smith notices it when Holden plays sports. "His hand-eye coordination is better," she said. She also notices that when Holden watches TV, he no longer tilts his head to see the picture more clearly. "When he looks at you, you can tell he is looking at you," Smith said.

Holden Smith organizes his collection of Pokémon cards.

One more big surgery to go

Around age 8 to 11, Holden will again travel to Dallas to see Fearon for what should be a final surgery. Fearon likes to wait as long as he can to give the trachea time to grow to not risk swelling that will cut off the airway. However, if the child is having a lot of sleep apnea or breathing issues, he might have to do that surgery earlier. Some kids with severe breathing issues have a tracheostomy until the surgery is done.

This time Fearon will move Holden's face forward and attach a rigid external distraction device around Holden's head to his upper jaw. This surgery is called the La Fort, after a French surgeon who pioneered it.

The device, which looks like a metal halo, will allow Holden's face to gradually move forward by having Holden's parents expand the device daily by turning screws. Each time they turn the screws, it will move the bones half a millimeter. Holden will put down new bone growth with each turn.

Typically, this device is on a child for about seven weeks, Fearon said. The first three weeks, parents are turning the screws. The last four weeks, the bones are being held in place to solidify the changes created those first three weeks.

The surgery should make it easier for Holden to close his eyes fully and reduce his risk of eye damage because his eyes won't stick out because they will have deeper sockets.

Typically, after this surgery, no more surgeries are needed to reshape the skull and face, Fearon said. Occasionally, another cranial vault lift might be needed, he said.

"Some kids look pretty normal afterwards," Fearon said.

Their breathing improves, their eyes don't look as large, their speech becomes clearer because the upper and lower jaws are in the right place, and their hearing might improve as their eustachian tubes are no longer compressed.

Continuing to face Holden's differences

The medical issues feel manageable. "The biggest thing we face, it's going to be the stares, the comments, the bullying day in, day out," Smith said.

For years, she has been teaching Holden about how to handle the stares or comments. "We just try to keep it as simple as possible, as positive as possible: 'I was born with special eyes. I like to play video games. I love Pokémon cards. ... Would you like to play?'"

While Holden has a really positive view of starting kindergarten, "I'm freaking out," Smith said.

Then she remembers what she tells Holden: that he loves video games and Pokémon cards, just like many boys his age. That she wanted to tell his story so that more people would treat children with craniofacial differences like normal kids. "I want kids with facial disfigurements to be seen," she said.

"Nothing is stopping him," Liz Smith says of Holden.

