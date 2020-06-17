A new 'Pokemon Snap' game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and Twitter is freaking out about it

In the words of Professor Oak: Welcome back.

In 1999, "Pokemon Snap" hit Nintendo 64 consoles around the country, and fans have waited for a sequel or successor ever since. It's a first-person rail game in which you have to take photos of Pokemon throughout the Pokemon world, culminating in capturing the rare Pokemon Mew on camera at the end.

Much like Susan Lucci winning her first Emmy, the wait is over: On June 17, The Pokemon Company announced that the cult classic is coming back with a new installment to the series. Titled "New Pokemon Snap," the game is coming to Switch at a later date.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.



Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

MORE: What you need to know about Fortnite's sharks

Further details surrounding new "Pokemon Snap" are expected to be revealed on June 24, alongside other new Pokemon news. As an aside: "Pokemon Snap" is older than most graduating high school seniors in 2020. You're welcome.

Between capturing the elusive Pikachus to finding the different forms of Ditto to shooting the three different legendary birds, "Pokemon Snap" captured the hearts and minds of Pokemon fans everywhere, offering one of the first out-of-mainline Pokemon gaming experiences.

Story continues

Needless to say, a successor over two decades in the making meant Twitter started losing its collective mind over the prospect of a new "Pokemon Snap" game:

They just casually dropped Pokémon Snap on us



The audacity pic.twitter.com/aqqHnR1ZhI



— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) June 17, 2020

me in new pokemon snap pic.twitter.com/G7NBsDbIaN — mega milotic (@grodriguezlg) June 17, 2020

Can we appreciate how amazing this water looks in the Pokemon Snap pic.twitter.com/M5qZR3qcRJ — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) June 17, 2020

WAILORED RESTORED TO HIS FULL ENORMOUS GLORY IN POKEMON SNAP pic.twitter.com/CF4bhN5nu5 — Patricia Hernandez (@xpatriciah) June 17, 2020

After rewatching the trailer for New Pokemon Snap , during the #PokemonPresents I just noticed magikarp just gets murdered pic.twitter.com/cg7EtY5byv — 〽️rChris〽️ad (@MrChrisMad) June 17, 2020

A new Pokemon Snap game is coming to the Switch



YOU NOW HAVE MY ATTENTION. #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/CmfKAUAO5s



— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 17, 2020

New Pokemon Snap Screenshots pic.twitter.com/JdrdchygzS — New Pokemon Snap News (@PokemonSnapNS) June 17, 2020