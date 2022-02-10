New Pokémon Funko Pops are coming in March — but you can secure yours now

Sarah Toscano
·2 min read
Pok&#xe9;mon S9 Funko Pops
Pokémon S9 Funko Pops

Funko (3)

Funko Pop is no stranger to Pokémon vinyl figures — the brand offers figurines of popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Charizard, Mewtwo, and more. With Funko's upcoming release of its ninth wave of Pokémon figures, your chances to catch 'em all is expanding with the addition of three new characters: Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam. The figures are set to be released as early as March, but they're all available for pre-order right now so you won't have to miss your chance to add some of your favorite Pokémon to your Funko Pop collection.

The three Funko Pops are available for pre-order individually at Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $11.99 each, and as a bundled set of three at Walmart for $36. Please note the different release dates posted on the different retailer sites. For each Pokémon figure, Amazon notes its release date as March 15, while Entertainment Earth notes that the Lucario and Alakazam Funko Pops are coming in April, with the Sylveon Funko Pop coming in June. Walmart notes that the three-pack of Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam Funko Pops will arrive by April.

Lucario is a Fighting-/Steel-type Pokémon, so the combative stance of the Lucario Funko Pop is only natural. The figure includes important details of Lucario's appearance, like the two spikes on the back of the Pokémon's paws and on the Pokémon's chest.

Pokemon S9 Funko Pops
Pokemon S9 Funko Pops

Funko

Pre-order it! Pokémon — Lucario Funko Pop, $11.99 at amazon.com and entertainmentearth.com

Sylveon is one of Eeevee's eight potential evolutions, known more colloquially as an Eeveelution. Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon, and similar to many other Fairy-type Pokémon — such as Clefairy, Snubbull, and Jigglypuff — Sylveon's appearance embraces a considerable amount of pink. The Pokémon sports a pink and white bow on one of their ears and another on their neck, which is depicted in the Sylveon Funko Pop.

Pokemon S9 Funko Pops
Pokemon S9 Funko Pops

Funko

Pre-order it! Pokémon — Sylveon Funko Pop, $11.99 at amazon.com and entertainmentearth.com

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon who keeps a silver spoon in each hand to magnify his Psychic moves and increase the effectiveness of his telekinetic powers. The Alakazam Funko Pop shows the Pokemon clutching his signature spoons, and also incorporates the detail of their long mustache and three-clawed feet.

Pokemon S9 Funko Pops
Pokemon S9 Funko Pops

Funko

Pre-order it! Pokémon — Alakazam Funko Pop, $11.99 at amazon.com and entertainmentearth.com

The bundle of Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam Funko Pops from Walmart comes with all the figures in this wave of Pokémon figures, and even includes a plastic case to protect your Funko Pop of choice.

Pokemon S9 Funko Pops
Pokemon S9 Funko Pops

Funko

Pre-order it! Pokémon — Pokémon S9 Collection Funko Pops, $36 at walmart.com

