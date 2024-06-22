Points shared after Georgia squander late chance to beat Czech Republic at Euro 2024

Saba Lobzhanidze missed a golden chance for Georgia - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

Patrik Schick’s record-breaking goal for the Czech Republic against Georgia only earned them a 1-1 draw to leave both sides’ Euro 2024 hopes in the balance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward’s sixth European Championship goal, surpassing Milan Baros, cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s penalty opener but despite their dominance the Czechs could not force the win they needed.

They now have to beat Turkey in their final Group F match to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while minnows Georgia face an even more formidable task against Portugal.

An additional concern was a calf injury to Schick, whose six-goal haul from the last two Euros is more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have scored, late in the second half.

Georgia again entertained but were under the cosh throughout – goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made eight saves in the first half alone – but they led at the interval courtesy of VAR.

The video referee had ruled out a goal for Croatia’s Adam Hlozek midway through the half when a long throw dropped into the area and his shot was blocked by Mamardashvili, rebounding off his face and arm before going in.

But the unfortunate Robin Hranac, who scored an own goal in their opening defeat by Portugal, was not so lucky as VAR spotted the ball had hit his outstretched arm from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s free-kick which had seen Guram Kashia shoot straight at Jindrich Stanek.

Schick’s equaliser on the hour came after substitute Ondrej Lingr’s header rebounded off the far post and onto his chest but they could not press home their dominance.

Georgia earned their first point at a major tournament but should have taken all three as Saba Lobjanidze blazed over with the last touch of the game after a three-on-one counter attack.

Georgia 1 Czech Republic 1, as it happened...

04:12 PM BST

Little wonder who was man of the match

Czech Republic’s xG was 3.11.

04:03 PM BST

Full time: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Probably a fair result but Georgia, who perform the Iceland clapping routine with their fans at the end, should have won it. Czech Republic bossed the second half but left themselves wide open when gambling on a 25-yard screamer to win it that hit the first defender and send that Georgia three-man break off upfield.

04:00 PM BST

90+5 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Oh my goodness. Czech Republic overcommit and Holes is left on his own with three red shirts racing at him on halfway after a block from a Czech shot. Chakvetadze flies down the inside left, times his pass to draw out Stanec perfectly then slips it to Lobzhanidze 15 yards out on his right and the blond substitute balloons his shot over with the last kick of the game.

Lobzhanidze lifts his shot over Stanec … and over the bar - REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

03:57 PM BST

90+4 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Mamardshvili dives forward to smother Jurasek’s shot from25 yards.

The ref has becone very card happy in the past half-hour, now taking Kochorashvili’s name for something that wouldn;t have raised his eyebrow before.

03:54 PM BST

90+1 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Backs to the wall time for Georgia as Coufal bombs down the right to cross, Lingr tries to improvise a bicycle volley from 12 yards but swishes at fresh air.

03:52 PM BST

89 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Soucek is found by Coufal and Chytil’s move to the right of the D but his shot is blocked by Kashia.

Five minutes of stoppage time are signalled.

03:50 PM BST

87 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Chytil hits the deck in the Georgia box when battling for a cross but he cannot convince the referee. From Mamardashvili’s kick Lochoshvili hares off down the right but Krejci, who has played very well, confidently closes him down and stops the cross.

03:48 PM BST

85 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Booking for Mekvabishvili for a wild tackle. Czech Republic have dominated this half and are raining crosses into the box, Matej Jurasek and Coufal causing havoc. Georgia are withstanding everything but only by the skin of their teeth.

03:47 PM BST

83 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Georgia are, indeed, going to mirror Czech Rep and also make two changes”

Gvelesiani ⇢ Kvaratskhelia

Lobzhanidze ⇢ Kvirkvelia

Barak ⇢ David Jurasek

Sevcik ⇢ Provod.

Gvelsiani was booked for coming on too early, I think.

03:44 PM BST

81 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Soucek is booked for a challenge on Kvaratskheila, both off their feet as they slid into each other. The Georgia talisman made a bit of a meal of that and Soucek looks dumbfounded to be shown the yellow card.

03:42 PM BST

79 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Czech Republic have two more subs lined up. Georgia, who are far more fatigued, are sticking with nine starters for now having made only two changes.

03:41 PM BST

77 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Chytil goes close with a diving header, throwing himself like an arrow at David Jurasek’s left-wing cross on the run. He met it perfectly, it seemed, but glanced it past the far post.

03:40 PM BST

74 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Czech Republic are certainly looking the more confident as cramp and tiredness is taking its toll on Georgia. Czech Republic are daring to push their back three higher and higher, gambling that Kvaratskhelia no longer has the speed and stamina to exploit it. Just now he was through and launched the ball into orbit and then ran out of gas on a break up the left and had to lay it back.

03:37 PM BST

72 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

A draw suits this observer as it would be great to see Group F go to the wire and have both these enterprising teams have a chance of going through with victories in the last round of fixtures.

03:36 PM BST

70 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

A replay from a few minutes ago suggests that Kakabadze was lucky when shoving Krejci over in the area. Both hands were in the small of his back but the embellishment Krejci added to his stumble persuaded the referee that he was hamming it up, I think.

03:33 PM BST

67 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Schick is injured, hurting his calf:

Chytil ⇢ Schick.

Chakvetadze ⇢ Tsitaishvili

Lochoshvili ⇢ Davitashvili.

03:32 PM BST

65 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

The other Jurasek, Matej, crashes a left-foot shot from 25 yards that Mamardashvili saves on the bounce with a wave of the right arm like a bowler to beat it away. Kvaratskhelia breaks forward, diddles Hranac with his footwork but Holes bails out his team-mate with a crisp and important tackle.

03:29 PM BST

63 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

End to end now as the ball keeps pinging around and Georgia keep flying forward on the break as the Czech Republic try to squeeze them into their own third.

03:25 PM BST

60 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 1

Coufal’s delivery from the corner was sensational and he does it again now, picking out Krejci’s run at the near-post but his header flies past the far post this time. Czech Republic have dug in and gradually started to turn the screw. Georgia fly by the seat of their pants at times and it has been a thrill to watch them. The Czechs are more methodical, more orthodox, but just as effective.

03:21 PM BST

GOAL!

Georgia 1 Czech Republic 1 (Schick) From a set-piece, natch. Lingr’s near-pots header from a corner hits the far post and Schcik bundles it in with his chest.

Schick equalises at the far post - REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

03:20 PM BST

56 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Georgia break like lightning from a Czech Republic corner after timely tackles from Kvirkvelia and Kashia had stopped Czech attacks. Kvaratskhelia runs 60 yards from his 18-yard line before rolling a pass perhaps too early to Mekvabishvili who feints and beats Holes on his left shoulder to bend a shot wide of the left post.

03:18 PM BST

54 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Cerny, who hasn’t done much, is caught offside in laying the ball off to Soucek. It’s his last contribution:

Lingr ⇢ Cerny

Matej Jurasek ⇢ Hlozek

03:15 PM BST

52 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Holes is booked for tripping Kvaratskhelia as he bounded through the centre-circle after Kabadze’s crisp tackle and pass.

03:14 PM BST

50 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Coufal and Jurasek are pushed very high this half and the right wing-back uses the space he has to pick out Schick with a cross but the Leverkusen forward cannot control it and is left caught between too stools.

03:11 PM BST

48 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Tsitaishvili teams up with Kvaratskhelia down the left, plays a one-two and then almost finds the Napoli forward who ran off him into the box with a flashed cross that Czech Republic boot away. Kochorashvili sweeps up and sends Tsitaishvili off down the left again to whip in a higher cross that Stanec clinches to his chest.

03:09 PM BST

46 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Czech Republic have played with no fear so far and now have go for it. Jurasek is booked for blocking Mikautadze who knocked the ball past him and was trying to run round to the other side.

02:54 PM BST

Half-time: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

I’m sitting here grinning which is quite unusual at work. It’s been a thoroughly entertaining game. Pretty end to end at times and both sides are enterprising. So many Georgian players have tremendous skill and technique but the Czechs have matched them. Czech Republic will be knocked out if they lose this so the second half should be just as entertaining as the first.

02:52 PM BST

45+4 min: Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0

Terrific save from Mamardashvili as the Czech Republic, fuelled by a sense of injustice, fly forward from the kick-off and Soucek threads a pass through to Schick who hammers it with his left and Mamardashvili gets down very swiftly to palm it away with his right. Must have an iron wrost.

02:48 PM BST

GOAL!

Georgia 1 Czech Rep 0 (Mikautadze, pen) Sends the keeper the wrong way and bends it inside the right post, unstoppably into the side netting. The free-kick had been bent in from the right and Hranac was sold out by a team-mate who missed his clearance attempt and the ball bounced, hitting him unexpectedly with his arms out like scarecrow and hence ‘the unnatural position’ interpretation meant it was a penalty even though it was accidental and didn’t prevent Kahsia having a shot which he fluffed.

Mikautadze converts the penalty - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:48 PM BST

45+1 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Penalty for a Hranac handball, the referee alerted by VAR in the build-up to that Kashia ‘miss’. His arm was outstretched but he did pull it away as it struck en route to Kashia.

02:47 PM BST

45 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Czech Republic for once make a mistake at a set-play, letting the ball bounce as a free-kick is crossed in from the right. It skips off the turf to Kashia who sidefoots weakly at Stanek.

02:42 PM BST

42 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Stanek easily catches Kvaratskhelia’s deep corner. Danny Murphy suggests they try some short corners, so good are Czech Republic at defending set-pieces. They are a team of giants but also well organised and evidently drilled.

02:40 PM BST

40 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Yellow card for Provod who blindsides Mikautadze 10 yards outside his own area as the Georgia forward spun to head upfield. I think he knew he would draw a foul at the least with that turn.

02:39 PM BST

38 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Kakabadze races up the right, turns back and slips a pass down the inside right for Davitashvili whose first touch is leaden and allows Stanek to clean up.

02:37 PM BST

36 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Czech Republic defend the corner as if drilled by Jackie Charlton and Kashia is booked for fouling Soucek, late in the lunge to stop his opposite number as captain dribbling upfield.

02:36 PM BST

34 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Now Mekvabishvili hares up the right to the byline, beats Holes but his cross, when Davitashvili was screaming for the cut-back, was met by Hranac and turned behind.

02:35 PM BST

32 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Georgia attack down the left when Kvaratskhelia cuts in off the wing and brings Coufal in with him then slips it back out to the overlapping Tsitaishvili to cross. Davitashvili wins the ball but is closely marked and can’t winkle an opening to shoot.

02:32 PM BST

30 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Mamardashvili is in this game every couple of minutes, this time saving comfortably from a Hlozek shot that was directed straight down his throat.

02:30 PM BST

27 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Cerny is seemingly through on goal on the right side of the six-yard box after some penalty area pinball but his left-foot swipe catches his studs and dribbles tamely to Mamardashvili. Up goes the offside flag to save his blushes.

02:28 PM BST

25 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Vital intervention by Hranac with his toe when Kvaratskhelia cut in from the left, the ball seemingly under immaculate control at full pelt. He careers past Holes and turns to shoot but before he can cock the hammer, Hranac nudges it away.

02:25 PM BST

No goal

Hlozek’s shot from the left of the box, eight yards out was brilliantly saved by Mamardashvili but came straight back and hit him in the face from where it bounced on to his left wrist and into the net. Georgia were rattled by another long throw as they have been all game. Mamardashvili has had to make three or four saves from Coufal’s trebuchet missiles.

Hlozek turns it into the Georgia goal but inadvertently off his wrist when the ball ricocheted into his face - Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

02:23 PM BST

GOAL?!

Georgia 0 Czech Rep 1 (Hlozek) Check for handball.

02:20 PM BST

17 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Coufal is booked for an ankle tap on Kvaratskhelia after the Napoli livewire tried to do him with a 360 turn, caressing the ball with his studs as he completed a single axel. A couple of minutes ago he had dinked it over Coufal’s head and ran round the West Ham wing-back. He’s a delight.

Kvaratskhelia takes on Holes - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:17 PM BST

15 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Czech Republic playing a left-footed left wing-back in Jurasek has made a difference to their attack. Georgia, it has to be said, have lured them into a very open game and they seem happy going toe-to-toe.

02:15 PM BST

13 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Mamardashvili is forced to concede a corner to stop Soucek stealing in. Czech Republic are winning lots of set-pieces and look extremely dangerous from them.

Mamardashvili has been forced to make a number of saves - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:13 PM BST

11 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Plausible penalty shout for Davitashvili who hares down the right. Krejci has a grab at his arm outside the box but he wriggles away but, when he enters the area the Georgia No 9 is sent sprawling by the Czech left-sided centre-back. The ref rules it was shoulder to shoulder and Krejci just edged ahead of him.

What a joy to watch Georgia are.

02:10 PM BST

9 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Terrific block by Kashia, throwing himself feet first at Schick as the Leverkusen striker latched on to a pass to shoot from 18 yards.

02:08 PM BST

8 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Cerny asks for a penalty when his shot, set up by Coufal’s right-wing cross, hits Dvali on the chest and rebounds on to his right biceps. The ref waves him away.

02:07 PM BST

7 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Soucek diligently tracks the lively Davitashvili as he peels down the left and makes the perfect tackle that both takes the ball and leaves the forward face down, eating grass.

02:06 PM BST

5 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Mamardashvili claws away the corner and sets Davitashvili off on a run upfield, flying forward, to earn a corner of theeir own which is seen off. Breathless start so far. Willy Sagnol has Georgia playing at a frightening tempo and Czech Republic are matching them.

02:04 PM BST

3 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

Hlozek is playing on the right and comes to meet Coufal’s pass up the flank. He wins a throw-in when tackled. Coufal launches it and Mamardashvili is forced into a double save, first with his feet and then with his hands, thwarting Hlozek’s stabbed effort and then Krejci’s attempt from teh rebound with an overhead kick.

02:01 PM BST

1 min: Georgia 0 Czech Rep 0

The Czech fans are bouncing as Georgia kick off, attacking from right to left. No minute’s applause today for Gerhard Aigner … Kochorashvili is brought down by Krejci. Georgia have started at 100mph. They take the free-kick quickly 40 yards out, looking to the left but the Czechs win the ball back and hold it in midfield.

01:58 PM BST

The teams are out

The Czechs in white with blue trim, Georgia in red. Both sets of players lustily observe their national anthems.

01:55 PM BST

Boleyn Boy

The BBC has David Moyes, former West Ham manager, Thomas Hitzlsperger, former West Ham manager and Ellen White, West Ham fan, all singing the praises of Tomas Soucek.

Moyes said he changed West Ham when he came and they ‘had to lock the training ground’ because he never wanted a day off and always wanted to stay behind for more work.

01:46 PM BST

Madness!

Georgia’s two most potent attackers, Kvaratskhelia and Mikautadze, went into a tackle in the warm-up and both look hurt. The most recent reports suggests they should be OK but it’s a ridiculous thing to happen.

01:36 PM BST

Würst fans?

Four sausages

01:31 PM BST

01:21 PM BST

Those teams in black and white

Georgia Mamardashvili (Valencia); Kvirkvelia (Al-Okhdood), Kashia (Slovan Bratislava); Dvali (Apoel); Kakabadze (Cracovia), Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Kochorashvili (Levante), Tisitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi); Davitashvili (Bordeaux) Mikautadze (Metz), Kvaratskhelia (Napoli).

Czech Republic Stanec (Slavia Prague); Holes (Slavia Prague), Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), Krejci (Sparta Prague); Coufal (West Ham), Provod (Slavia Prague), Soucek (West Ham), Jurasek (Hoffenheim); Cerny (Wolfsburg), Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen).

Referee Daniel Siebert (Germany)

01:07 PM BST

Georgia team news

Georgia make one change, apologies for earlier error. Davitashvili replaces Chakvetadze.

01:04 PM BST

So that’s three changes for the Czechs

And it’s interesting that the three players coming in – Vaclav Cerny for David Doudera, Adam Hlozek for Pavel Sulc and David Jurask for Jan Kuchta – are three Bundesliga players replacing three Czech Fortuna Liga players.

12:58 PM BST

Czech Republic team news

Sestava proti Gruzii vypadá následovně! 🇬🇪🆚🇨🇿

12:42 PM BST

12:36 PM BST

12:34 PM BST

Preview: Unlucky losers

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Georgia vs Czech Republic from Group F of Euro 2024. Both sides will consider themselves unlucky to have lost their openers – Georgia, who were yay close to an equaliser against Turkey in that Dortmund torrent, have to be praised for being so prepared to bet the house on it that they were mugged on the break with their goalie up for a corner. The Czech Republic were leading against Portugal in Leipzig until Robin Hranach put through his own goal and Johnny on the Spot, Supersub Francisco Conceicao, pounced in the 92nd minute to spark Portuguese pandemonium and what looked suspiciously like some Cristiano Ronaldo goading.

Given that Georgia had to rely on the Nations League route to qualify for a shot via the play-offs after finishing fourth in a group with Spain, Scotland, Norway and Cyprus, hope trumped expectation in the build-up. But those bold wing-backs, the excellent Giorgi Chakvetadze and Napoli’s sensational Khvicha Kvaratskhelia carried enough threat to keep trading blows with Turkey throughout.

Czech Republic, who finished second in their qualifying group behind Albania, having lost in Tirana, are not as thrilling to watch but have intelligent, raw-boned players, tactically adept and canny, plus the terrific Patrik Schick up front. They are primarily a defensive team as they showed against Portugal, thwarting then breaking, and their manager, Ivan Hasek, feels only tweaks are necessary in Hamburg today. “We showed that we have a big heart, cohesion, that we can be aggressive, sacrifice for each other,” he said. “If we go into the next matches like this, we will be even more active and show a little – or rather a lot – more forward, we can be successful.”