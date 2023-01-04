Points of Light's Corporate Service Council To Host "Pathways and Pitfalls: Reprioritizing and Advancing Corporate Racial Equity Commitments”

NORTHAMPTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Points of Light On January 18 at 2 p.m. ET, Points of Light's Corporate Service Council will convene a special meeting, "Pathways and Pitfalls: Reprioritizing and Advancing Corporate Racial Equity Commitments," featuring leaders from the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity, PolicyLink and the Corporate Racial Equity Alliance. With competing priories and evolving challenges, it is critical that companies double down on their commitments in the years ahead to advance racial equity in their business and in partnership with their community.

Attendees will hear from peers and leaders at the forefront of this work including:

Tiffani Daniels, managing director, Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity

Mahlet Getachew, managing director of corporate racial equity, PolicyLink

"Since May 2020, the corporate community has been engaged in a serious and sustained effort to advance racial equity, following through on significant financial commitments, deepening expertise, building internal capacity, and forging external relationships with organizations and people with lived experiences. The role of companies in advancing racial equity remains critical, and the members of the Points of Light's Corporate Service Council continue to lead in this important work," said Christine Schoppe, chief strategy and growth officer, Points of Light.

The Corporate Service Council represents more than 300 CSR, corporate citizenship, social impact and corporate philanthropy leaders from more than 100 leading brands and Fortune 500 companies. Throughout the year, the council convenes its membership, in person and virtually, for learning opportunities and training to advance their work as well as to connect them to a network of thought leaders and experts at the forefront of sector innovation and insights.

To learn more about the Corporate Service Council, please email support@pointsoflight.org or visit, pointsoflight.org/corporate-service-council.

Story continues

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. To learn more about Points of Light visit pointsoflight.org.

###

Points of Light, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Points of Light on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Points of Light

Website: http://www.pointsoflight.org/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Points of Light





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733940/Points-of-Lights-Corporate-Service-Council-To-Host-Pathways-and-Pitfalls-Reprioritizing-and-Advancing-Corporate-Racial-Equity-Commitments



