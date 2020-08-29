Pointless star Richard Osman says Steven Spielberg wants to make a movie of his new novel

From Digital Spy

Richard Osman has said that he's sold the rights to his debut novel The Thursday Murder Club to legendary director Steven Spielberg.



Known to TV audiences for his quiz show work on Pointless and House of Games, Osman wrote the book "completely in secret" and it'll be available to buy next week.

During his recent appearance on The One Show, he revealed the amazing Spielberg news.

"I started writing it completely in secret because the last thing anyone wants is someone on telly writing a book, so I thought I'll write it in secret and show it to someone I trust, then I will look them in the eyes and ask them 'Is it any good?'," he explained.

"They very kindly said it was really good. It's called The Thursday Murder Club, it's a crime novel. Literally since then it's gone absolutely crazy. It's sold around the world. I've sold the film rights... but only to Steven Spielberg."

Host Michael Ball went on to ask why the Jaws director purchased the rights, to which the author simply replied: "I think he read it and liked it."

As for the book's plot, don't expect any man-eating dinosaurs or magical aliens running amok.

"It's about four people in their '70s," said Osman. "One was a spy, one was a nurse, one was a trade union official and one was a psychiatrist, and someone is murdered and the four of them team up as The Thursday Murder Club to solve it."

Will Spielberg direct, or produce? We'll just have to wait and see.

The Thursday Murder Club is released on Thursday, September 3 at retailers including Amazon, Waterstones, WHSmith, Book Depository and Foyles.



