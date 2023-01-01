Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP) Is About To Turn The Corner

Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pointerra Limited provides a cloud-based solution for storing, processing, managing, analyzing, extracting, visualizing, and sharing 3D data. The AU$125m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$2.7m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pointerra will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Software analysts is that Pointerra is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$5.4m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pointerra given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Pointerra has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Pointerra, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Pointerra's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Pointerra worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Pointerra is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Pointerra’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

