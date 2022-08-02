Point of Sale Terminals Market Size to Hit USD 193.7 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·9 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global point-of-sale terminals market size is projected to hit around USD 193.7 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 94.99 billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 9.31% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research Announced New Report on “Point of Sale Terminals Market (By Product; By Component; By Deployment; End User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

Key Insights:

  • The U.S. POS terminals market segment is growing at a CAGR of 16% between 2022 to 2030.

  • The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The healthcare segment is projected to hit at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2022 to 2030.

  • Asia Pacific region hit revenue share of about 41% in 2021.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1977

Regional snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to a growth in the number of initiatives taken by the governments that are supportive of the cashless economy will drive the market growth in this region. There is a growth in the demand for this product in the Asia Pacific region. Availability of smartphones and Internet connectivity has also given a boost two the use of digital payments. Asia Pacific region is providing major opportunities for the growth of the market especially through the countries like India, Japan and China.

There is a great demand for this product in the large enterprises. In the sectors like the restaurants, hospitality and entertainment the demand for the terminals is expected to grow in the coming years period North American region will also drive the market growth during the forecast period. Growing need for contactless payments will drive the market growth. In order to manage the billings in the retail outlets that are present in the North American region there's a greater demand for the point of sales terminals. The governments in this region are also encouraging through the adoption of various initiatives the adoption of payment method that does not accept cash. After the pandemic the demand for the point of sales terminals has grown to a great extent.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of the components, the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product.

  • On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization.

  • On the basis of the end user, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market as this segment makes the maximum use of this system. It helps in keeping a track of the inventory and managing the sales made through the online portals as well as the offline modes. Given increased use of the systems indifferent service-based businesses like restaurants and hospitals. Doesn't increase use of this system in the retail businesses as it provides all-in-one solution to these businesses. There's an integration of the customer relationship management software. The growing adoption of this system in the retail segment is due to the benefit of saving time of the employees as well as the consumers by avoiding the waiting time. There's also an increased use of technologies that provide mobile wallets. This technology is expected to penetrate the developing nations in the coming years. The benefits provided by this technology is the time saving quick methods of payment.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1977

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 86.9 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 193.7 Billion

CAGR

9.31% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Region

North America

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Presto, Acrelec, Toshiba corporation, Quail digital, Oracle Corporation and Others

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of the components, the hardware segment is expected to drive the market growth due to an increased use of the devices especially in case of the fixed point of sales terminals which are used by many large organizations. Many hardware devices are connected to the terminal which are extremely essential for the functioning of the product.

  • On the basis of deployment, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow well during the forecast. As it is available in the form of subscriptions which is extremely good for the medium and small businesses. There shall also be a good demand for on premise segment as many large companies seek this option in order to have access to the servers inside the premises. It also offers better safety for the consumers as well as the employees working in the organization.

  • On the basis of the end user, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market as this segment makes the maximum use of this system. It helps in keeping a track of the inventory and managing the sales made through the online portals as well as the offline modes. Given increased use of the systems indifferent service-based businesses like restaurants and hospitals. Doesn't increase use of this system in the retail businesses as it provides all-in-one solution to these businesses. There's an integration of the customer relationship management software. The growing adoption of this system in the retail segment is due to the benefit of saving time of the employees as well as the consumers by avoiding the waiting time. There's also an increased use of technologies that provide mobile wallets. This technology is expected to penetrate the developing nations in the coming years. The benefits provided by this technology is the time saving quick methods of payment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing demand for these systems is due to its productivity. The use of this system has been helpful in enhancing the number of sales made by any retail outlets. These systems come with the software's that are already installed which are extremely user friendly and can be used with ease. Apart from its use in the large enterprises the medium and the small vendors are also making use of this system. Apart from making the payment options cashless and contactless there are many other functions provided by these systems. It helps in managing the inventory, it helps in keeping a track of the sales, and it is also extremely beneficial in analyzing the financial situation. All of these factors are expected to drive the market growth of the system in the coming years period

Restraints

Due to the usage of cloud-based storage system there are increased chances of security risks. There can be an increase in the misuse of any data that is provided on these online platforms. There are increased chances of theft. All of these factors will pose a major drawback which will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. as there is less awareness about the availability of this platform the market growth will be hampered. During the pandemic like many other industries suffered losses this industry has also undergone losses. The amount of investments made in this sector has come down due to the losses that were incurred in the recent years.

Opportunities

Initially these systems were seen as transaction systems but in the recent years due to the advancements in the technology used the system is see like a customer relationship management software which has also integrated many financial solutions. It also helps in managing the inventory of the company in a more efficient way. The cost of maintenance has reduced which will drive the market growth in the coming years period it is also helpful in providing the real time data which helps in making sound decisions. Many companies are replacing their old billing softwares with these systems as they are more efficient in managing the finances.

Challenges

One of the major challenges that this industry faces is that of the availability of critical information on an online platform. As these terminals are used through the Internet and the information is available online it is extremely vulnerable to thefts. Critical information regarding the cards that are used for making the payment and the pin could be acquired and misused. This happens to be a major challenge in the growth of the market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

  • Presto flex which happens to be a custom designed multi-purpose platform offered to the hospitality sector was introduced in the year 2021 by Presto. It has an integrated payment option through the QR code which will be beneficial in making contactless payments.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Fixed

    • Kiosks

    • Others

  • Mobile

    • Tablet

    • Others

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Deployment

  • On premise

  • Cloud

By End User

  • Restaurants

    • FSR

      • Fine Dine

      • Casual Dine

    • QSR

      • Drive-Thru

      • Others

    • Institutional

    • Fast Casual

      • Drive-Thru

      • Others

    • Others

  • Retail

    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

    • Convenience Stores

    • Grocery Stores

    • Specialty Stores

    • Gas Stations

    • Others

  • Hospitality

    • Spas

    • Hotels

    • Resorts

  • Healthcare

    • Pharmacies

    • Others

  • Warehouse

  • Entertainment

    • Cruise Lines/Ships

    • Cinemas

    • Casinos

    • Golf Clubs

    • Stadiums

    • Amusement Parks

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1977

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • World champion boxer Tammara Thibeault ready to be the one to beat in Birmingham

    Tammara Thibeault's place in boxing has changed quite a bit since her quarter-final loss at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. After unplugging from her sport following the Games and getting back to the drawing board, Thibeault enters the Commonwealth Games as the newly-minted middleweight world champion with a target on her back. Going from chasing the top, to being at the top does not faze the 25-year-old, who trains out of Montreal. "I'm very confident, but now I'm the one to beat. Obviousl

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the