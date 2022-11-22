Point of Care Ultrasound Market to hit USD 5.5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) industry is anticipated to register 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to rising adoption of point of care ultrasound in emergency department.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 22, 2022

The point of care ultrasound market value is set to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing disease burden and rising old age population as the chief drivers of the POCUS industry. Additionally, the prevalent use of portable ultrasound systems for the clinical assessment of elderly patients is propelling business progress. The rising availability of affordable POCUS systems that provide accurate information for testing and diagnosis of several diseases is set to accelerate the industry trends.

Growing instances of chronic diseases to drive the demand for diagnostic POCUS

Point of care ultrasound market from diagnostic segment valuation was recorded at more than USD 2 billion in 2021. The soaring prevalence of chronic diseases is poised to fuel the demand for ultrasound imaging due to its quick disease detection and cost-effective advantages. The segment expansion is projected to be further influenced by the reduced risks posed by diagnostic ultrasound as a result of its low-power sound waves.

High usage in operating rooms and ICUs to define handled devices industry landscape

The handheld devices segment captured more than 34.5% business share in 2021 owing to technological advances in the transducer sensitivity of these devices that provide improved image quality. Heavy demand for handheld POCUS devices, especially during diagnostic processes. Handheld point-of-care ultrasound devices are easy to carry and are widely used in operating rooms and intensive care units.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market Analysis By Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Portability (Trolley Based Devices, Handheld Devices), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, Vascular Surgery, Musculoskeletal), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ultrasound-market

Mounting birth rates to push demand for POCUS in maternity centers

Point of care ultrasound market from maternity centers segment surpassed USD 585 million in 2021. The strong emphasis on regular ultrasound through the pregnancy period is poised to supplement segment development. Moreover, rising birth rates in developed and emerging nations are further boosting the demand for point-of-care ultrasound in maternity centers. These facilities offer focused and better patient care, reduced risk of infection, and improved patient outcomes, encouraging routine appointments, which is also speculated to amplify segment revenues.

Significant prevalence of lymphatic diseases to augment product uptake for vascular surgeries

Point of care ultrasound market from the vascular surgery application segment is expected to exhibit more than 7.5% CAGR by 2030. An upsurge in diseases related to lymphatic circulation vascular system, veins, and arteries is boosting product adoption. The segment growth is further likely to be driven by continuous improvement in vascular POC ultrasound systems.

Rising incidences of diseases to support Asia Pacific industry expansion

Asia Pacific point of care ultrasound market is slated to progress at a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The region is likely to emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the susceptibility of people in highly populous countries, such as China and India, to infections & chronic diseases. The significant rise in awareness regarding therapeutic & diagnostic POCUS systems and increasing healthcare spending are estimated to bolster APAC market trends.

Rigorous R&D initiatives to enhance the competitive outlook

Some key POCUS market participants profiled in the report include Samsung MEDISON (SAMSUNG Healthcare), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm, Canon Medical Systems, and GE Healthcare, among others.

