Point of Care Ultrasound Market Is A $5.9 Billion Opportunity, Popular Tool in Healthcare Settings

·9 min read
According to Strategic Market Research, the Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2030; Ongoing investments and technological advancements to drive the industry growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of care ultrasound market in 2022 was USD 3.24 billion and will be worth USD 5.9 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.7% CAGR. Point of care ultrasound refers to the utilization of a portable ultrasound by medical professionals, particularly in remote locations, for diagnosis and treatment. Point of care ultrasound enables medical professionals to treat patients more quickly, accurately, and non-invasively.


The Point of Care Ultrasound Market Insights: 

  • The therapeutics segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 8% throughout 2022-2030 on the basis of device type.

  • The trolley based segment ruled the market in 2021 and generated revenue of USD 2.1 billion on the basis of portability.

  • The cardiology segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% throughout 2022-2030 in terms of application.

  • During the projected period, the ambulatory surgical centers will grow at a CAGR of 7% by end-user.

  • North America ruled the entire market, with a significant share of 33.5% in 2021.

Factors influencing the Point of Care Ultrasound Market growth

Factors like the increasing birth rate and technological developments in point of care ultrasound systems are expanding the market's growth rate. 

  • The point of care ultrasound market is growing due to the rising birth rate because it helps to detect fetal heartbeat and health status using free fluid during prenatal check-ups. Additionally, it is anticipated that ongoing developments for improved womb position detection will open up lucrative market opportunities.

  • The Point of care ultrasound market is driven by technological developments and improvements in point-of-care ultrasound systems in developed markets. R&D efforts in the sector are positively influenced by the rise in demand for portable point-of-care ultrasound systems or devices to enhance patient care and operational effectiveness. 

Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of point of care ultrasound is done on the basis of device type, application, portability, end-user, and Region.

By Device Type

  • Diagnostic

  • Therapeutic

By Portability

  • Trolley-based devices

  • Hand-held devices

By Application

  • Cardiology

  • Gynaecology & Obstetrics

  • Musculoskeletal

  • Urology

  • Emergency medicine

  • Vascular surgery

  • Others

By End-User

  • ambulatory surgical centers

  • Maternity centers

  • Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Others

For Region

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.A.

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific 

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • China

  • Rest of APAC

Europe 

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • The rest of Europe

LAMEA

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Brazil

  • Uruguay

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LAMEA

The therapeutics segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 8% throughout 2022-2030 on the basis of device type. As they use non-invasive techniques, therapeutic P.O.C. ultrasound devices are widely used in homecare settings, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and hospitals for a variety of procedures. Additionally, the demand for therapeutic devices for bedside patient health assessments to gather relevant clinical data is expected to increase.

The trolley based segment ruled the market in 2021 and generated revenue of USD 2.1 billion on the basis of portability due to their simplicity of use and advanced integrated features. The use of trolley-based devices in emergency care rooms has increased due to their portability from one room to the other without disrupting patient care.

The cardiology segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% throughout 2022-2030 in terms of application. The significant increase in cardiology cases is boosting segment growth. Cardiac P.O.C. ultrasound provides rapid bedside cardiac analysis and accurate hemodynamic profiling, streamlining the diagnostic process and efficiently guiding patient care for improved healthcare outcomes.

North America ruled the entire market, with a significant share of 33.5% in 2021. The largest share of this Region is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased government funding for research and development of ultrasound systems, technological developments, the presence of well-established market players, and the development of the healthcare system. As per CDC chronic disease affects nearly 6 in 10 grown-ups in the United States and is the main cause of mortality and disabilities.


Point of Care Ultrasound Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021 - 2030

The market size value in 2021

USD 3.1 Billion

The total forecast of revenue in 2030

USD 5.9 Billion

CAGR (2020-2030)

7.68%

 

The base year for estimation

2020

 

Historical data

2017 - 2020

Segmentation

By Device Type, By Portability, By End User, By Application, and By Region/Geography.

By Device Type

Therapeutic & Diagnostic

By Portability

Trolley-based devices and Handheld devices

By Application

Emergency medicine, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Vascular Surgery,  Urology,   Musculoskeletal,  and Cardiology

By End-User

Hospitals, Maternity centers,  Clinics and ASCs

By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

Country Scope

U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E., etc.

Company Usability Profiles

G.E. Healthcare, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., EDAN Instruments, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Terason Corporation, Healcerion, CHISON Medical Technologies, Bard Access Systems Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., Advanced Instrumentations, Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd., DRAMINSKI S. A., D.R.E. Medical, Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd.   and Landwind Medical


Key players in the Point of Care Ultrasound Market:

  • ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

  • EDAN Instruments

  • FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • G.E. Healthcare

  • Landwind Medical

  • CHISON Medical Technologies

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Butterfly Network, Inc.

  • Bard Access Systems Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Terason Corporation

  • Healcerion

  • Advanced Instrumentations

  • DRAMINSKI S. A.

  • D.R.E. Medical

  • Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

  • Clarius Mobile Health, a leading supplier of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, unveiled Clarius Marketplace, a platform that allows ultrasound developers to integrate with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and innovative Software-as-a-Service, to quickly market their AI-powered software solutions.

  • The next-generation, convenient point-of-care ultrasound system, SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum by Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., delivers exceptional details resolution for outstanding image quality.

  • Mindray North America, a developer and leader of healthcare technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, ultrasound, and anesthesia, launched TE X Ultrasound System to change the perception of point-of-care ultrasound.

Related Reports

Microspheres Market

The Microspheres Market report offers an analysis of its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Microspheres Market value in 2021 was USD 6.73 Billion and will be USD 13.58 Billion in 2030 at a 9.2% CAGR. Developments in medical technology, rising demand from the healthcare and construction sector, applications in cosmetics, drug delivery systems, personal care, etc., are the factors supporting the market expansion. Significant market participants are Luminex Corporation, Potters Industries LLC, The Kish Company, Momentive, etc.

Biosurgery Market

SMR's Biosurgery Market Report overviews its challenges, growth factors, restraints, and opportunities. The Biosurgery Market in 2021 was USD 15.93 Billion, and it will be worth USD 26.25 Billion with a 5.7% CAGR. The increased number of surgeries and the need for effective blood loss management in patients are stimulating the market growth rate. Major participants in this market are CSL Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp, Smiths & Nephew Plc., Hemostasis LLC, etc.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market 

The Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report by SMR gives an overview of augmenting factors, restraints, challenges, etc. The Sepsis Diagnostics Market's worth in 2021 was USD 712.74 million and will reach USD 1509.85 million by 2030 at an 8.7% CAGR. Increased rate of hospital-acquired infection is the key factor stimulating market expansion. Prominent players in this market are GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Amara Health Analytics, Epic Systems Corporation, etc.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Report by SMR outlines factors like opportunities, challenges, restraints, etc. The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market size in 2021 was USD 3.88 Billion and will reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2030 with a 5.1% CAGR. The increasing geriatric population and increased rate of spinal disorders are influencing market expansion. Players operating in this industry include Globus Medical, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Paradigm Spine, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., etc.

Point of care Diagnostics Market

SMR's Point of care Diagnostics Market Report offers insights into its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Point of care Diagnostics Market value in 2021 was USD 33.12 Billion and will be USD 90.25 Billion by 2030, at an 11.78% CAGR. Factors like the increased incidence of infectious diseases and the growing prevalence of POC testing processes stimulate market expansion. Businesses in this market are Quidel Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, EKF Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, etc.

